England Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue Of ENG-W Vs PAK-W

Defending champions England face Pakistan women in a must-win game at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch and its live telecast and live streaming will be available in India. (More Sports News)

After losing three back-to-back games, England women won two on trot and now they can hope of qualifying for the semifinal of the tournament. They have 4 points to their credit from 5 games with a net run-rate (NRR) of +0.327. After Pakistan, England women face Bangladesh in the final match of the round-robin stage. If they win both these games, they will comfortably enter the semis. A loss in any of the games might see their title defence coming to an end.

Meanwhile, Pakistan women’s chances of advancing to the next stage seem all but over. Their stunning win over West Indies in the previous game will give them some confidence, but they too know that apart from winning remaining games, they need a lot of luck to enter semifinals from here on.

Head-To-Head

It should be noted that Pakistan women have never won an ODI match against England women. Both the sides have played 11 matches in the format against each other so far and England have won 10 of them. One of the games ended in no result.

When is England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 24, 2022 (Thursday).

At what time England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Which channel in India will live telecast England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+ Hotstar.