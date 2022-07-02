ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 2, Live Scores: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Century; India - 416 All Out

He came, he saw and he conquered. Rishabh Pant was all over England on Friday as his 146 off 111 balls pulled India out of darkness to post 338/7 at the end of Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test match at Edgbaston. From being at 98/5 at one stage, Pant along with Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) stitched a 222-run stand to help India past the 300-run mark. However, the onus will be on Ravindra Jadeja as India aim to go closer to 400. For England, James Anderson and Matthew Potts have taken three and two wickets respectively so far. Get live cricket scores and updates of ENG vs IND, fifth Test, Day 2.

16:02 PM IST: Innings Break

James Anderson on. And he gets the last wicket, for a fifer. A miscued from Mohammed Siraj and taken by Stuart Broad. Siraj goes for 2 off 6, and the last with skipper Jasprit Bumrah (31 not out off 16) was 41 in 17. 76 runs and three wickets in the last 60 balls. IND - 416 all out (84.5)

15:57 PM IST: Revisiting Yuvraj!

Stuart Broad on with his 18th over. Jasprit Bumrah hits the first ball for a four, then five wides. And a six off the no-ball, with two more fours. The new captain then hooks the fifth ball for a six. Revisiting Yuvraj Singh! And a quick single to keep the strike. Block and run. Broad crashes into the stumps. Checking for run out. Mohammed Siraj is fine. 35 runs from the over. The stand - 37 in 11. IND - 412/9 (84).

And that is the most expensive over in Test cricket, by some margin - seven runs.

15:45 PM IST: Jadeja Goes

James Anderson on with his 21st over. And the wicket. Ravindra Jadeja (104 off 194) is bowled. Mohammed Siraj joins Jasprit Bumrah in the middle. IND - 375/9 (82.2)

15:29 PM IST: Century For Ravindra Jadeja

Dropped, Four, Four and Ravindra Jadeja brings up his third Test century. What a knock it has been from Jadeja. The sword celebration comes up. IND 371/7 (79)

15:18 PM IST: 350 Comes up For India

350 comes up for India with back-to-back boundaries from Mohammed Shami. Matthew Motts bangs it short and Shami puts the ball to the boundary on both occasions. IND 351/7 (71)

15:05 PM IST: Tribute To Bob Willis

Today is Bob Willis day and both teams have lined up to applaud the former England captain. Both teams are sporting Blue Caps and money is raised to treat prostate cancer for men. Ravindra Jadeja takes the first ball.

14:40 PM IST: Welcome Greetings

Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the highly entertaining England vs India fifth Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

14:45 PM IST: England Aim For Quick Finish

The hosts will be aiming for a quick finish to India’s innings. But it won’t be easy against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, who too can bat. In fact, Shami has two fifties in Tests.