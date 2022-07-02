Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: James Anderson Becomes Oldest Pacer To Take Fifer This Century - Stats Highlights

The oldest bowler to take five wickets in an innings in this century is Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath.

England's James Anderson celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill.
England's James Anderson celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill. AP Photo

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 7:19 pm

At 39 years and 337 days, England’s James Anderson became the oldest pacer to take five wickets in an innings in this century. He took five wickets for 60 runs on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test match against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday (July 2).

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

The oldest bowler to take five wickets in an innings in this century is Sri Lankan bowler Rangana Herath. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler was 40 years and 126 days old when took six South African wickets for 98 at Colombo in 2018.

Australian slow left-arm orthodox bowler Bert Ironmonger is the oldest to take five wickets in an innings in Tests. He was 49 years and 311 days old when took six South African wickets for 18 runs at Melbourne on February 12, 1932.

Muttiah Muralitharan was the previous oldest bowler to take five wickets against India. The Sri Lankan off-spinner was 38 years and 95 days old when claimed five wickets for 63 runs at Galle on July 21, 2010.

OLDEST BOWLER TO TAKE A FIVE-WICKET HAUL IN TESTS THIS CENTURY
(Age - Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Season)

40 years & 126 days - 6/98 - Rangana Herath (SL) - South Africa - Colombo - 2018;
39 years & 337 days - 5/60 - James Anderson (ENG) - India - Birmingham - 2022;
38 years & 141 days - 6/61 - Courtney Walsh (WI) - South Africa - Port of Spain - 2000-01;
38 years & 95 days - 5/63 - Muthiah Muralidaran (SL) - India - Galle - 2010;
37 years & 356 days - 5/13 - Tim Murtagh (IRE) - England - Lord's - 2019.

