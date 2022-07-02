Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Jasprit Burmah Reminds Stuart Broad Of Yuvraj Singh In Most Expensive Over - WATCH Video

Stuart Broad now holds the unwanted records of conceding most runs in an over in Test and T20Is, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah and Yuvraj Singh

Carnage in Birmingham! Stuart Broad creates another unwanted record.
Carnage in Birmingham! Stuart Broad creates another unwanted record. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 5:59 pm

Revisiting Yuvraj Singh! That's what many felt on Saturday when Jasprit Bumrah hit Stuart Broad for four fours and two sixes in a 35-run over, making it the most expensive over in Test cricket history.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Resuming Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test against England on the overnight score of 338/7, Ravindra Jadeja reached his century to help India post 416. But Jadeja's fine knock at Edgbaston, Birmingham was somehow overshadowed by Bumrah's heroics with the bat.

Watch it here:

The previous record belonged to Robin Peterson (by Brian Lara in 2003 in Johannesburg), James Anderson (by George Bailey in 2013 in Perth) and Joe Root (by Keshav Maharaj in 2020 in Port Elizabeth) - 28 runs each.

Stuart Broad also holds the same record in T20Is (alongside Akila Dananjaya). He was hit for six sixes for 36 runs by Yuvraj Singh in Durban in 2007.

For the record, the innings also witnessed Stuart Broad getting his 550 Test wicket, only the third pacer to do so after compatriot James Anderson (656) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Bumrah, who's leading in the absence of Rohit Sharma, returned undefeated on 31 off 16 as India scored 416 in 84.5 overs.

The skipper then cleaned up Alex Lees in the third over before the arrival of rain in Birmingham.

This match, the final Test in the five-match series, was postponed last September due to COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting camp.

India were leading 2-1. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

