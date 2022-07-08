ENG Vs IND: Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni In Unique List – Statistical Highlights  

Rohit Sharma became the third Indian and 10th batter overall to complete 1000 runs in T20s as skipper. The right-hander reached this milestone during his 24-run knock in the first T20 against England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday (July 7). (More Cricket News)

Virat Kolhi (1599 runs in 56 matches) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1112 runs in 72 matches) are the other two Indian captains to score over 1000 runs in T20s. Rohit Sharma made 1011 runs in 29 matches as skipper in the shortest format of the game.

India’s 50-run victory was their third biggest in terms of runs against England and biggest-ever in England. India’s biggest win over England is 90 runs at Colombo on September 23, 2012 followed by a 75-run victory at Bangalore on February 1, 2017.

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the first captain in cricketing history to win 13 consecutive T20s. After taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma took the Men in Blue to victory against Bangladesh (2), New Zealand (4), West Indies (3), Sri Lanka (3), and now England.

Romania’s Ramesh Satheesan who won the 12 successive T20s between October 17, 2020 and September 5, 2021, held the previous record.

Arshdeep Singh became the 99th player to represent India in T20 Internationals. The left-arm medium-fast bowler made his T20 debut after playing 49 T20 matches since April 16, 2019.

Over 1000 Runs As Skipper In T20 Internationals

Batter-Matches-Innings-NO-Runs-AVG-HS-S/R-100-50-0

Aaron Finch (AUS)-65-65-6-1971-33.40-172-140.58-1-12-7

Kane Williamson (NZ)-56-56-7-1599-32.63-95-124.04-0-12-4

Virat Kohli (IND)-50-46-13-1570-47.57-94*-140.55-0-13-3

Eoin Morgan (ENG)-72-65-12-1469-27.71-91-140.30-0-9-2

Babar Azam (PAK)-41-36-3-1396-42.30-122-132.19-1-16-3

Faf du Plessis (SA)-40-40-6-1273-37.44-119-134.28-1-7-0

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (IND)-72-62-32-1112-37.06-48*-122.60-0-0

Asghar Afghan (AFG)-52-48-5-1020-23.72-62-118.19-0-4-3

Rohit Sharma (IND)-29-29-2-1011-37.44-118-153.88-2-7-1

William Porterfield (IRE) 56-54-6-1002-20.87-72-110.96-0-3-5