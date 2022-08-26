Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC Thrash Chennayin FC 3-1

Hyderabad FC now have six points from two matches while Chennaiyin have one from the same number of games.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace while Joao Victor converted from the spot for Hyderabad FC after Anirudh Thapa's opener.
Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace while Joao Victor converted from the spot for Hyderabad FC after Anirudh Thapa's opener. Courtesy: Twitter (@thedurandcup)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:29 pm

Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC registered their second win of the Durand Cup as they beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal on Friday. (More Football News)

For Hyderabad, Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace (64th and 74 minute) while Brazilian defensive-midfielder Joao Victor (55th minute) converted from the spot after CFC had taken the lead courtesy a goal from captain Anirudh Thapa (42nd minute) just before half time.

In the day's other match, Jamshedpur FC registered their first win of the tournament after an 84th minute strike by substitute Tapan Halder against FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

JFC dominated the proceedings, particularly in the first half and also missed a penalty, but got their result in the end.

Related stories

Durand Cup 2022: Spirited Rajasthan United Hold East Bengal To Goalless Stalemate In Group B

Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC Rescue A Point Against ATK Mohun Bagan In Kolkata

Durand Cup 2022: Army Red Football Team, NEROCA Settle For Goalless Draw

In the first game, Chennai began brightly and maintained possession in the midfield which created openings, with Thapa dominating all around.

The CFC wing-backs and wingers played high up the pitch, something that made the HFC players defend for most of the half.

CFC took the lead through a stunning goal from Thapa, after midfielder Sajal Bag played it long, spotting the former's run inside the box.

Thapa then finished delicately by taking the shot off balance, stunning HFC custodian Lakshmikant Kattimani.

The second half saw Hyderabad making a comeback with the introduction of Ogbeche.

HFC equalised in the 55th minute through skipper Victor after CFC's Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne cleared Spaniard Javier Siverio's header with his hand.

HFC took the lead in the 64th minute through the Ogobeche as a freekick from the right by Mohammed Yasir found the former inside, who slammed in a powerful header.

As 10-man CFC found it difficult to contain the wave of attacks by HFC, it resulted in a third goal through Ogobeche off a cross from young midfielder Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

With this win, Hyderabad have points from two matches while Chennaiyin have one from the same number of games.

Tags

Sports Football Durand Cup Hyderabad FC Chennayin FC Indian Football Khuman Lampak Stadium Imphal Bartholomew Ogbeche Joao Victor Anirudh Thapa Lalchungnunga Chhangte India Football Indian Super League ISL Jamshedpur FC FC Goa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read