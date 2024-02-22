Sports

Dubai Tennis C'ships: Iga Swiatek Beats Elina Svitolina To Enter Quarter-Finals

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 by beating two-time champion Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 16. Swiatek will next play sixth-seeded Qinwen Zheng, who eliminated Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-2. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina had a tougher time reaching the quarterfinals. She outlasted Magdalena Frech 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4. Rybakina has a quarter-final match against Jasmine Paolini. The Italian defeated eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2. Elsewhere, Coco Gauff rallied from a slow start and a second-set argument with the chair umpire to beat Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the last-eight stage. The third-seeded Gauff ended Pliskova's 11-match winning streak.