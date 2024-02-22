Sports

Dubai Tennis C'ships: Iga Swiatek Beats Elina Svitolina To Enter Quarter-Finals

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 by beating two-time champion Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 16. Swiatek will next play sixth-seeded Qinwen Zheng, who eliminated Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-2. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina had a tougher time reaching the quarterfinals. She outlasted Magdalena Frech 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4. Rybakina has a quarter-final match against Jasmine Paolini. The Italian defeated eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2. Elsewhere, Coco Gauff rallied from a slow start and a second-set argument with the chair umpire to beat Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the last-eight stage. The third-seeded Gauff ended Pliskova's 11-match winning streak.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 22, 2024

Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Elinaof Svitolina | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning a point against Elinaof Svitolina of Ukraine during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

1/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Elinaof Svitolina
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Elinaof Svitolina | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Elinaof Svitolina of Ukraine reacts after missing a ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Elinaof Svitolina
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Elinaof Svitolina | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball to Elinaof Svitolina of Ukraine during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
3/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Elinaof Svitolina
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Elinaof Svitolina | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Elinaof Svitolina of Ukraine returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
4/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Magdalena Frech of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
5/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Magdalena Frech of Poland returns the ball to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
6/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhistan serves to Magdalena Frech of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

7/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Magdalena Frech of Poland returns the ball to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

8/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after beating Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

9/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

10/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

11/11
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova
Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Pliskova | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement