Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning a point against Elinaof Svitolina of Ukraine during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Elinaof Svitolina of Ukraine reacts after missing a ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball to Elinaof Svitolina of Ukraine during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Elinaof Svitolina of Ukraine returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Magdalena Frech of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Magdalena Frech of Poland returns the ball to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhistan serves to Magdalena Frech of Poland during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Magdalena Frech of Poland returns the ball to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after beating Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.