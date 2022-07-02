Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
DERBY Vs IND, Warm-Up T20: Deepak Hooda Shines With 59 As India Beat Derbyshire By Seven Wickets

Chasing Derbyshire’s 150/8, the Indian team rode on knocks from Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav as India chased down the target with 20 balls to spare.

Deepak Hooda made 59 off 37 balls for India against Derbyshire County in a warm-up T20 fixture.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 12:07 pm

Deepak Hooda continued his fine touch in the ongoing tour as he struck a scintillating half-century to help India beat Derbyshire County side by seven wickets in a T20 warm-up match. (More Cricket News)

Hooda, who had smashed his maiden T20 ton in India's second match against Ireland, made 59 off 37 balls and shared 78 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (36 not out) as India chased down 151 with 20 balls to spare.

Hooda's knock was decorated with five fours and two sixes while Yadav, returning from injury, struck four boundaries and one six during his unbeaten innings on Friday.

Opener Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 30-ball 38 while Dinesh Karthik, who led the visiting side, remained not out on seven to see India home in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, speed merchant Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh grabbed two wickets apiece as India restricted Derbyshire to 150 for 8 after opting to field. Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer took one wicket each as Derbyshire lost wickets at regular intervals. Wayne Madsen top-scored for Derbyshire with a 21-ball 28.

The visiting Indian side will play their second warm-up match against Northamptonshire on Sunday ahead of the three-match T20 series against England starting on July 7 in Southampton.

