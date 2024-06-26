Sports

DEN 0-0 SER, Euro 2024: Eriksen Conducts But Fails To Convert; Denmark Secure Knockout Spot With Goalless Draw - In Pics

Denmark secured a nervous passage to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after a frustrating 0-0 draw against Serbia in Munich on Wednesday. Despite Christian Eriksen pulling the strings in midfield and controlling possession, Denmark's struggles in front of goal continued as they were held to their third consecutive draw in the tournament. Serbia, with veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic failing to convert a penalty shout, offered minimal attacking threat and will head home bottom of Group C. Both sides saw goals disallowed for technicalities, leaving Denmark with a sense of relief rather than celebration as they advanced to the next round. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic was watching the game from the stands.

Euro 2024 Soccer Denmark Serbia Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denmark's Andreas Christensen (6), Kasper Dolberg (12) and teammates react after a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.


Denmarks Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (23) slides in to tackle the ball from Serbia's Luka Jovic (8) during a Group C match between the Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.


Denmarks Joakim Maehle
Denmark's Joakim Maehle Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denmark's Joakim Maehle, center, and Serbia's Filip Mladenovic, left, battle for the ball during a Group C match between the Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.


Serbias Strahinja Pavlovic
Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic (2) and Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen battle for a header during a Group C match between the Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.


Denmarks Kasper Dolberg
Denmark's Kasper Dolberg Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, left, and Serbia's Andrija Zivkovic, center, battle for the ball during a Group C match between the Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.


Serbias Dusan Vlahovic
Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic (7) and Denmark's Joachim Andersen (2) battle for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.


Serbias Aleksandar Mitrovic
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (9) and Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard (3) battle for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.


Serbias Sasa Lukic
Serbia's Sasa Lukic Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Serbia's Sasa Lukic (22) and Denmark's Christian Eriksen battle for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.


UEFA Euro 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denmark's Alexander Bah (18) heads the ball away from Serbia's Sasa Lukic, center, as Denmark's Joachim Andersen defends during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.


Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament
Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard (3) tackles the ball away from Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

