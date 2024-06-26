Sports

DEN 0-0 SER, Euro 2024: Eriksen Conducts But Fails To Convert; Denmark Secure Knockout Spot With Goalless Draw - In Pics

Denmark secured a nervous passage to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after a frustrating 0-0 draw against Serbia in Munich on Wednesday. Despite Christian Eriksen pulling the strings in midfield and controlling possession, Denmark's struggles in front of goal continued as they were held to their third consecutive draw in the tournament. Serbia, with veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic failing to convert a penalty shout, offered minimal attacking threat and will head home bottom of Group C. Both sides saw goals disallowed for technicalities, leaving Denmark with a sense of relief rather than celebration as they advanced to the next round. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic was watching the game from the stands.