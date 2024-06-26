Denmark's Andreas Christensen (6), Kasper Dolberg (12) and teammates react after a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (23) slides in to tackle the ball from Serbia's Luka Jovic (8) during a Group C match between the Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Denmark's Joakim Maehle, center, and Serbia's Filip Mladenovic, left, battle for the ball during a Group C match between the Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic (2) and Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen battle for a header during a Group C match between the Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, left, and Serbia's Andrija Zivkovic, center, battle for the ball during a Group C match between the Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic (7) and Denmark's Joachim Andersen (2) battle for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic (9) and Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard (3) battle for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Serbia's Sasa Lukic (22) and Denmark's Christian Eriksen battle for the ball during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Denmark's Alexander Bah (18) heads the ball away from Serbia's Sasa Lukic, center, as Denmark's Joachim Andersen defends during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard (3) tackles the ball away from Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.