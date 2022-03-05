Delhi Women's Premier League: Hans Women FC Win Inaugural Edition

Hans Women FC survived some anxious moments against a spirited Signature FC side to win the inaugural the edition of Delhi Women’s Premier League football tournament. In the final on Sunday at the historic Ambedkar Stadium, Hans defeated Signature on penalties. (More Football News)

Signature FC took an early lead with Bhagwati scoring the opener in the title clash of Delhi Women’s Premier League 2021-22. Jyoti found the equaliser for Hans Women FC in the second half before the shoot-out.

Hans Womens FC were awarded a trophy and prize money of INR 50,000. The win also helped Hans Women FC qualify for the Indian Women’s League (IWL).

Signature FC took home INR 25,000.

"This year, the level of the Women’s League was exceptional. We are super happy to win again this year and we are looking forward to represent Delhi in the upcoming Indian Women’s League"," said winning captain Jyoti Ann Burret.

For the first time, the Football Delhi Women’s League was conducted in two tiers with 22 teams.

The first tier, the Championship, saw the participation of 16 clubs with the top five getting the promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship began on December 15, 2021 and the promoted teams were - Jaguar FC, Delhi Student FC, Rangers SC, Royal FC and Eves SC.

These five teams joined Hans Women FC, Hops FC, Growing Stars SC, Signature FC, Royal Rangers FC and Garhwal Women FC in the Premier League, which was held at two venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium.

The Premier League kicked off on February 20.

Overall, according to a Football Delhi release, as many as 282 goals were scored in 58 matches with more than five hundred players featuring in the tournament.

Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran was elated at the league's success.

"The league was a platform for numerous players to showcase their talent on a big stage and the level of skills and footballing knowledge put on display conveys that women's football in Delhi is heading in the right direction," he said.