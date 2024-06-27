Sports

CZE 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Tempers Flare As Turkiye Edge Out Czechia In Dramatic Clash - In Pics

Turkey secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Czech Republic in a fiery encounter at Euro 2024 on Thursday. Hakan Calhanoglu's opener put Turkey ahead, but Czech hopes were dashed early in the second half when a red card to Antonin Barak reduced them to 10 men. Tomas Soucek equalized for Czech Republic, but Cenk Tosun's late strike sent them crashing out of the tournament. The match ended in controversy with a post-match brawl involving players from both sides. Turkey advances to the knockout stages, while the Czech Republic's tournament ends in disappointment. There were a total of 18 cards shown in or after the game, a new record for a European Championship match.