Turkey players celebrate after a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany. Turkey's Cenk Tosun (9) scored the winning goal in their 2-1 win.
Turkeys soccer fans celebrate on the street at the end of a Group F match between the Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek (22) argues with Turkey players after a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Turkey's Cenk Tosun celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek (22) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci (18) battles for the ball with Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu (10) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz (21) controls the ball during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Czech Republic's Adam Hlozek (9) shoots at goal during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Czech Republic's goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek watches a shot go wide during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Turkey supporters cheer before a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.