Sports

CZE 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Tempers Flare As Turkiye Edge Out Czechia In Dramatic Clash - In Pics

Turkey secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Czech Republic in a fiery encounter at Euro 2024 on Thursday. Hakan Calhanoglu's opener put Turkey ahead, but Czech hopes were dashed early in the second half when a red card to Antonin Barak reduced them to 10 men. Tomas Soucek equalized for Czech Republic, but Cenk Tosun's late strike sent them crashing out of the tournament. The match ended in controversy with a post-match brawl involving players from both sides. Turkey advances to the knockout stages, while the Czech Republic's tournament ends in disappointment. There were a total of 18 cards shown in or after the game, a new record for a European Championship match.

Euro 2024 Soccer Czech Republic Turkey Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Turkey players celebrate after a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany. Turkey's Cenk Tosun (9) scored the winning goal in their 2-1 win.

1/10
Euro 2024 Soccer Turkey Czech Republic
Euro 2024 Soccer Turkey Czech Republic Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Turkeys soccer fans celebrate on the street at the end of a Group F match between the Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

2/10
Euro 2024 Czech Republic Turkey
Euro 2024 Czech Republic Turkey Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek (22) argues with Turkey players after a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

3/10
Euro 2024 Turkey Czech Republic
Euro 2024 Turkey Czech Republic Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Turkey's Cenk Tosun celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

4/10
Czech Republics Tomas Soucek
Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek (22) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

5/10
Czech Republics Ladislav Krejci
Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci (18) battles for the ball with Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

6/10
Turkeys Hakan Calhanoglu
Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu (10) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

7/10
Turkeys Baris Alper Yilmaz
Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz (21) controls the ball during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

8/10
Turkey vs Czech Republic
Turkey vs Czech Republic Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's Adam Hlozek (9) shoots at goal during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

9/10
Czech Republic vs Turkey
Czech Republic vs Turkey Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Czech Republic's goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek watches a shot go wide during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

10/10
UEFA Euro 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Turkey supporters cheer before a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  2. Kannada Actor Darshan's Wife Urges His Fans To Stay Calm
  3. Kashmir, NEET, Emergency: What President Murmu Said In First Address To Parliament
  4. All Measures In Place For Implementation Of Three New Criminal Laws In Telangana: Official
  5. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  3. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  5. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
Sports News
  1. AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: England Great Blames India For Rashid Khan & Co's Loss
  2. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  3. Chris Silverwood Calls Time On Sri Lanka Coaching, Steps Down After T20 World Cup Disappointment
  4. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Statistical Highlights From First Semi-Final
  5. CZE 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Tempers Flare As Turkiye Edge Out Czechia In Dramatic Clash - In Pics
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  7. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final