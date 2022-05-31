Croatia's Ivan Perisic Joins Tottenham Hotspur On A Two-Year Deal

Croatia international Ivan Perisic is joining Tottenham on a free transfer, the Premier League club said Tuesday. (More Football News)

The 33-year-old Perisic will join Tottenham on a two-year deal after his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June.

“After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end,” Perisic posted on Instagram.

Perisic previously worked with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte at Inter, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title together, and turned down a new contract with the Italian club.

Perisic won league titles in Germany — with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich — and Italy. He scored in the 2018 World Cup final, which Croatia lost to France 4-2.

His versatility will appeal to Conte, who deployed him as a left wing back at Inter, but he can also play as a winger, a second striker or attacking midfielder.

The signing is the start of what is expected to be a busy summer for Tottenham in the transfer market as it tries to build a squad that Conte feels is capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League.