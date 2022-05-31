Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Croatia's Ivan Perisic Joins Tottenham Hotspur On A Two-Year Deal

Ivan Perisic previously worked with Spurs' manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title.

Croatia's Ivan Perisic Joins Tottenham Hotspur On A Two-Year Deal
Besides Italy, Ivan Perisic also won league titles in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 10:01 pm

Croatia international Ivan Perisic is joining Tottenham on a free transfer, the Premier League club said Tuesday. (More Football News)

The 33-year-old Perisic will join Tottenham on a two-year deal after his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June.

“After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end,” Perisic posted on Instagram.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Italy Vs Argentina: Watch Finalissima 2022 Live - Date, Time, Venue, Squads

Lionel Messi Picks Karim Benzema As Ballon d'Or Favourite

Roman Abramovich Completes Sale Of Chelsea Football Club

Perisic previously worked with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte at Inter, winning the 2020-21 Serie A title together, and turned down a new contract with the Italian club.

Perisic won league titles in Germany — with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich — and Italy. He scored in the 2018 World Cup final, which Croatia lost to France 4-2.

His versatility will appeal to Conte, who deployed him as a left wing back at Inter, but he can also play as a winger, a second striker or attacking midfielder.

The signing is the start of what is expected to be a busy summer for Tottenham in the transfer market as it tries to build a squad that Conte feels is capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League.

Tags

Sports Football Premier League Serie A Antonio Conte Inter Milan Ivan Perisic Tottenham Hotspur Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read