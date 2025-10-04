Zimbabwe Vs Namibia Final, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: ZIM Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia Final, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Get ball-by-ball commentary, live streaming, and toss updates for the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 final between Zimbabwe and Namibia on Saturday, 4 October, at Harare Sports Club

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025
Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 Photo: X | Zimbabwe Cricket
Zimbabwe face Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 final on Saturday, 4 October, at Harare Sports Club. Get live streaming, toss updates, and ball-by-ball commentary right here.

Both teams have qualified for next year's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka after reaching the semifinals in the Africa Regional Final in Harare on Thursday.

Namibia beat Tanzania in the first semifinals while Zimbabwe defeated Kenya in the second to take their spots from Africa for the T20 showpiece to be held in February-March 2026.

The results in Africa mean that only three spots from the Asia-EAP Qualifier are now up for grabs for next year's tournament, the ICC said on its website.

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Toss Update

Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Brendan Taylor

Namibia Squad: Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Jan de Villiers

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza, Brendan Taylor

Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green(w), Jan de Villiers, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Alexander Volschenk, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz

