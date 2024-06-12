Cricket

World Athletics Signs Five-Year Broadcast Deal With Tata Communications

Tata Communications will be a "key strategic supplier" for the world body with a view to "elevating innovation and audience engagement to new heights", World Athletics said in a statement

WorldAthletics/X
World Athletics has sealed the broadcasting rights with Tata Communications. Photo: WorldAthletics/X
info_icon

World Athletics on Wednesday announced a five-year global broadcasting services deal with Tata Communications, making the Indian telecom major a partner in the coverage of marquee events from next year, including the Tokyo World Championships. (More Sports News)

Tata Communications will be a "key strategic supplier" for the world body with a view to "elevating innovation and audience engagement to new heights", World Athletics said in a statement.

The year 2025 features events such as the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May, and World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September.

Tejas Shirse won a gold medal in men's 110m hurdles with a time of 13.41 seconds. - TejasShirse_/X
Finland Meet: Tejas Shirse Sets New National Record In Men's 110m Hurdles

BY PTI

The biennial World Championships will be held from September 13 to 21 next year.

"As the host broadcaster of World Athletics Series events, Tata Communications will take on the pivotal role of crafting immersive coverage, and delivering customised, world-class live content across continents," the release said.

"Tata Communications shares World Athletics" vision to increase the reach of the sport across the world and will support that endeavour with strategic initiatives including a focused emphasis on growing the sport within India.

The United States of America contingent won four of the five World Athletics Relays finals, with the nation’s 4x100m women setting a championship record and the mixed 4x400m squad achieving the same feat. - Francesca Grana/World Athletics
World Athletics Relays: Full List Of Teams That Qualified For Paris Olympics In Nassau

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Tata Communications will also work with World Athletics to use the power of technology to enhance and progress World Athletics' sustainability efforts, which is core to its future strategy," it added.

Tata Communications has a Content Delivery Network, which has a video platform for live and on-demand coverage.

