West Indies Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Scotland skipper Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to field against West Indies in their Group C, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Kolkata on Saturday (February 7). West Indies are two-time champions, having won the title in 2012 and 2016. Scotland, on the other hand, have entered the tournament as a last minute replacement for Bangladesh, who refused to travel to India.


Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup cricket photos-Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope, right, and Scotland's captain Richie Berrington gesture before start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup cricket photos-Brandon King
West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup cricket photos-Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup cricket photos-Shai Hope, Brandon King
West Indies' captain Shai Hope, left, Brandon King encourage each other as they bat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup cricket photos-Michael Leask
Scotland's Michael Leask, right celebrates with captain Richie Berrington the wicket of West Indies' captain Shai Hope during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Scotland vs West Indies T20 World Cup cricket photos-Oliver Davidson
Scotland's Oliver Davidson, second form left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of West Indies' Brandon King, left, walks, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
