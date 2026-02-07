West Indies Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Kolkata's Eden Gardens
Scotland skipper Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to field against West Indies in their Group C, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Kolkata on Saturday (February 7). West Indies are two-time champions, having won the title in 2012 and 2016. Scotland, on the other hand, have entered the tournament as a last minute replacement for Bangladesh, who refused to travel to India.
