West Indies Legend Brian Lara Joins Festivities In India: A Grand Celebration Of Durga Puja In Kolkata

Kolkata: Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara plays an instrument during his visit to a community puja pandal amid the Durga Puja festivities at Suruchi Sangha, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. -(PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara plays an instrument during his visit to a community puja pandal amid the Durga Puja festivities at Suruchi Sangha, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. -(PTI Photo)