West Indies Legend Brian Lara Joins Festivities In India: A Grand Celebration Of Durga Puja In Kolkata

The streets of Kolkata transform into a twinkling starry sky, as people come together to honor Goddess Durga for nine nights of joy -- Navaratri. When it comes to the best Durga Puja celebration, Kolkata city takes the crown! And its enchanting aromas leave no one untouched, including West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara. (More Cricket News)
Brian Lara visited the Suruchi Sangha Club Durga Puja pandal on Sunday where he joined in the festivities dressed in a striking purple silk kurta.
He was spotted near the drums, playing along with the rhythms, and later took pictures alongside the grand idol of Durga Mata.
"It is a wonderful festival," Lara said to ANI reporters. He went on to say that whenever he is in India, the love received from fans is always something special.
The 55-year-old boasts an incredible array of records in cricket, leading many fans to regard him as the Greatest Of All Time Test cricketer. He holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, having scored 400 not out while playing for the West Indies against England in 2004.
Lara also set the record for the highest score in ODI, smashing 400 runs against England in 2006, a record that stood as the highest in the format for a long time.