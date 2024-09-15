Travis Head Reveals Reason Behind His Success Against India: 'Extremely Difficult But...'

Travis Head has been in the form of his life for the past few years. His aggressive batting style and hitting power have made him one of the best batters in the world currently. (More Cricket News)
India have been at the receiving end of Head's form of life quite a few times. The 30-year-old hit stunning centuries in the 2023 World Test Championship Final and the 2023 Cricket World Cup final to deny India two trophies within a span of few months.
The Player of the Match performances in the finals of two ICC events earned him a reputation of a big match player and also someone who loves to smash Indian bowlers. However, even though he has enjoyed success against India, the left-hander does not regard the Men In Blue as his favourite opponents. Instead, he has an interesting reason on why he does well against India.
“I don't feel like they're my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them lots. And, I guess the last couple of years I've been in nice form. So yeah, being able to, to play well, it's always nice,” Head said while talking to Star Sports. "I guess it's not hard to get up for the contest. It's hugely competitive. Yeah, it's easier to get up for the game. So I wouldn't say they're my favourite."
Head also said he was looking forward to having a successful Border-Gavaskar series where India and Australia face each other in a five Test series.
"They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go and let's look, hope hopefully I can, I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us," Head added.
The India-Australia five-match Test series begins November 22.