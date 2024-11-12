T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan

The Indian blind cricket team is currently awaiting clearance from the government to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Pakistan. (More Cricket News)
The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 23 to December 3.
India have received a No Objection Certificate from the Sports Ministry, but is subject to clearance from the Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) as well as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The Indian side has been an absolute powerhouse and have gone on to win all three editions of the Blind T20 World Cup in 2012, 2017, and 2022.
In the most recent edition of the tournament, India beat Bangladesh by 120 runs to clinch their third title at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
India restricted their Asian rivals to just 157 for the loss of three wickets, after scoring a mammoth 277 in their 20 overs.
The home side also remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.
The 2024 tournament will see India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Afghanistan taking part in the event.
The event will be hosted in two cities, namely Lahore and Multan.