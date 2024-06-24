Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: SL-W Win Toss, Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka women's captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies women in first T20I at Hambantota on Monday, June 24. The hosts already clinched the ODI series 3-0. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka women defeated the West Indies women 3-0 in the ODI series and will play three T20Is at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.
Playing XIs of 1st T20I:
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi
Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20 Head-to-head Record
West Indies Women dominate the Sri Lanka women in the T20I meetings with the former winning 18 of the 23 matches played amongst the two. Sri Lanka women have only registered four wins in these 23 match-ups.
Where to watch Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series live in India
Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20I series will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the women’s T20I series on any TV channel in India.