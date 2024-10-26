SL Vs WI, 3rd ODI Live Score: West Indies Opt To Bowl First Against Sri Lanka In Pallekele; See Playing XIs

Welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI match between Sri Lanka and West Indies being played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday. It is the third and final match of the white-ball series which is already bagged by the hosts. Sri Lanka are looking to clean-sweep the ODI series with a big win in Pallekele. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third ODI match of the Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)