Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Wanindu Hasaranga & Co To Face Fearless Proteas

Sri Lanka, who have not reached the knockouts of a T20 WC since their triumph in 2014 will be eager to try a couple of overs from pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madhushanka in that phase when Klaasen and Stubbs are looking for acceleration

south africa national cricket team X @ProteasMenCSA
South Africa's national cricket team will kickstart their T20 WC campaign with a match against SL on Monday. Photo: X/ @ProteasMenCSA
info_icon

Sri Lanka will rely on their exceptionally varied bowling attack to tame the unrestrained batting power of South Africa in their Group D T20 World Cup opener here on Monday. (More Cricket News)

They will be eager to get onto the points table at the earliest too as some tricky teams like Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal are clubbed with them in the group.

South Africa have spread all their cards on the table as the team selection indicated the most likely route they would take in this ICC showpiece.

A batting line-up consisting of captain Aiden Markram, wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs could be a nightmare for any bowling attack.

Klaasen and Stubbs have been in roaring form of late. In this World Cup cycle, the right-hander has averaged 41 and struck runs at 182.

In the IPL 2024 too, Klaasen made 471 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 171 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Stubbs has been equally impressive for the Delhi Capitals, amassing 378 runs from 14 matches and he made them at a strike-rate of 190.

File photo of the Sri Lanka T20I team. - ICC website
Sri Lanka At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Both these gifted power-strikers come in the middle order when the spinners are in operation, and to add to Lanka's worries, they are phenomenal against the tweakers, especially Klaasen.

In the run-up to the World Cup, the 32-year-old from Transvaal has averaged 59 against spin and made runs at an eye-watering strike rate of 191.

It will certainly worry a set of Lankan spinners such as captain Wanindu Hasaranga (economy 7.42) and Maheesh Theekshana (6.71), both of whom had to battle injuries in the recent past.

So, Sri Lanka, who have not reached the knockouts of a T20 WC after their triumph in 2014, will be eager to try a couple of overs from pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madhushanka in that phase when Klaasen and Stubbs are looking for acceleration.

However, Lanka might take heart from the fact that the Proteas went down 0-3 to the West Indies in a recent T20I series at Kingston.

Lanka will also hope that the New York pitch will continue to offer some help to the bowlers as it had happened in Saturday's warm-up match between India and Bangladesh, where a few deliveries did not rise above the ankle and knee level.

Rassie van der Dussen's South Africa were again defeated on Saturday. - null
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Only Have 'One More Chance', Van Der Dussen Warns

BY Stats Perform

Beyond that, the Lankans are also one of the teams that have played a good number of T20Is this year. In 2024, they have a series wins over Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at home and Bangladesh away.

In fact, they have won six of the last nine T20Is.

But those external factors will not have much bearing on a fresh day and Lanka know that their batters too will have to come good against the African rival.

They have the experienced Angelo Mathews, the explosive Kusal Mendis and the rock-solid Dhananjaya de Silva to bank on while the former captain Dasun Shanaka can make a few quick runs down the order.

The SA attack does not have that much variety in their bowling unit as it largely revolves around Kagiso pacer Rabada and left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Anrich Nortje is still finding his range after coming back from an injury and had an underwhelming IPL where he conceded more than 11 runs an over.

The SA management will hope that the pacer will regain his rhythm on the biggest stage and that will have a major say in avoiding another below-par outing in a World Cup.

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

The match starts at 8 PM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  2. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  3. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  4. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression
  2. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova, French Open: Women's No. 1 Cruises Into Roland Garros QFs
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  5. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six