Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya Spins A Web Around Kiwi Batters On Day 3 - In Pics

New Zealand is teetering on the brink of their heaviest defeat in tests after being forced to follow on in the second test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Following a devastating morning session in Galle where Sri Lanka claimed eight wickets, the tourists were asked to follow on, trailing by a staggering 514 runs. Things only worsened for the Blackcaps, who lost opener Tom Latham before lunch in the second innings. New Zealand still needs an improbable 511 runs on a turning Galle pitch just to avoid an innings defeat. Jayasuriya is now on the cusp of history, needing just six more wickets to equal the record for the fastest to 100 test wickets, a record held by England’s George Lohmann since 1896.