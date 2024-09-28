Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya Spins A Web Around Kiwi Batters On Day 3 - In Pics

New Zealand is teetering on the brink of their heaviest defeat in tests after being forced to follow on in the second test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Following a devastating morning session in Galle where Sri Lanka claimed eight wickets, the tourists were asked to follow on, trailing by a staggering 514 runs. Things only worsened for the Blackcaps, who lost opener Tom Latham before lunch in the second innings. New Zealand still needs an improbable 511 runs on a turning Galle pitch just to avoid an innings defeat. Jayasuriya is now on the cusp of history, needing just six more wickets to equal the record for the fastest to 100 test wickets, a record held by England’s George Lohmann since 1896.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell leave the filed after the play interrupted due to bad light

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell leave the filed after the play interrupted due to bad light during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle , Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealands Tom Blundell plays a shot
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand's Tom Blundell plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

New Zealand's Tom Blundell plays a shot during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Daryl Mitchell
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas captain Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Devon Conway
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test:
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Prabath Jayasuriya acknowledges after taking six New Zealand wickets
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya acknowledges after taking six New Zealand wickets | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya acknowledges after taking six New Zealand wickets during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Mitchell Santner
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Ajaz Patel
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealands Rachin Ravindra
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Prabath Jayasuriya bowls a delivery
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya bowls a delivery during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle , Sri Lanka.

