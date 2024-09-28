Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya Spins A Web Around Kiwi Batters On Day 3 - In Pics

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell leave the filed after the play interrupted due to bad light during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle , Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Tom Blundell plays a shot during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya acknowledges after taking six New Zealand wickets during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya bowls a delivery during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle , Sri Lanka.