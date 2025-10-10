Sri Lanka Vs England Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Check SL-W Vs ENG-W Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Sri Lanka will be aiming to register their first victory of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 but England is expected to give them a tough time

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 BAN-W Vs ENG-W match_2
ICC World Cup 2025: Bangladesh Women Vs England Women | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka Women's team's last ODI victory against England came 10 years ago

  • The Google predictor has claimed England has 82% chances of winning against Sri Lanka

  • Beating England will be tough for Sri Lanka but not impossible

Sri Lanka and England are gearing up to face each other in match number 12 of the on-going ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in Colombo. The Lankans have had a tough start to their campaign but they will be aiming to start afresh against the Lioness.

In their tournament opener against India, Sri Lanka had suffered a tough 56-run loss and their following match-up against reigning champions Australia was abandoned due to excessive rain.

England, on the other hand, started off their World Cup 2025 campaign with a dominating performance against South Africa, winning by 10 wickets after bowling the Proteas out for just 69 runs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's side then registered a narrow 4-wicket win over Bangladesh in their 2nd league stage fixture, thanks to Heather knight's inspirational and player of the match winning knock of 79 not out off 111 balls.

While England will look to remain consistent and extend their winning run to 3 matches, Sri Lanka will be hoping for a miracle as they set their sights on grabbing their first-ever Women's ODI victory against the Lioness since 2013.

Related Content
Related Content

Sri Lanka Vs England Head-To-Head Records

Total Matches - 20

Sri Lanka Women Wins - 1

England Women Wins - 17

No Result - 2

Sri Lanka and England have met each other 20 times in Women's ODIs previously, with the latter team having an overwhelming advantage. England have claimed victories on 17 occasions while Sri Lanka's only victory came a decade ago in February 2013 when they had claimed a 1-wicket victory.

Sri Lanka Vs England Match Prediction

England will enter this fixture as clear favourites, having won every W-ODIs against Sri Lanka since 2013. Google's predictor is also backing the Lioness to win their match against the Lankans, who have just 18% chances of registering a win. The 4-time champions are firm favourites but on a Cricket field, one can expect the unexpected.

Sri Lanka Vs England Key Stats

Most runs in Sri Lanka Women Vs England Women in WODIs

Sarah Taylor (ENG-W) - 494 runs, SR 92.50

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) - 406 runs, SR - 127.67

Heather Knight (ENG-W) - 350 runs, SR - 83.73

Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W) - 334 runs, SR - 82.87

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) - 325 runs, SR - 57.82

Most wickets in Sri Lanka Women Vs England Women in WODIs

Laura Marsh (ENG-W) - 15 wickets, 4/21, Econ. 3.19

Danielle Hazell (ENG-W) - 14 wickets, 3/21, Econ. 3.04

Alex Hartley (ENG-W) - 9 wickets, 3/36, Econ. 3.75

Rosalie Birch (ENG-W) - 8 wickets, 4/14, Econ. 4.50

Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) - 8 wickets, 3/38, Econ. 5.26

Sri Lanka Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Squads

Sri Lanka Women's Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani

England Women's Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  2. Sai Sudharsan Reflects On Missing Maiden Test Century, Scores 87 In India vs West Indies Clash

  3. IPL 2026 Auction Window Set For Mid December As Teams Prepare Retention Lists - Report

  4. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Seventh Test Hundred: Prolific Opener Achieves More Milestones In 2nd IND Vs WI Match

  5. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies’ New Wildcard Addition Known As 'The Trini Tearaway'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Blast Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya’s Pagla Bhari Village; Five Dead, Several Injured

  3. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  4. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  3. Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Philippines’ Mindanao

  4. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  5. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps