Sri Lanka Vs England Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Check SL-W Vs ENG-W Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Sri Lanka Women's team's last ODI victory against England came 10 years ago
The Google predictor has claimed England has 82% chances of winning against Sri Lanka
Beating England will be tough for Sri Lanka but not impossible
Sri Lanka and England are gearing up to face each other in match number 12 of the on-going ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in Colombo. The Lankans have had a tough start to their campaign but they will be aiming to start afresh against the Lioness.
In their tournament opener against India, Sri Lanka had suffered a tough 56-run loss and their following match-up against reigning champions Australia was abandoned due to excessive rain.
England, on the other hand, started off their World Cup 2025 campaign with a dominating performance against South Africa, winning by 10 wickets after bowling the Proteas out for just 69 runs.
Nat Sciver-Brunt's side then registered a narrow 4-wicket win over Bangladesh in their 2nd league stage fixture, thanks to Heather knight's inspirational and player of the match winning knock of 79 not out off 111 balls.
While England will look to remain consistent and extend their winning run to 3 matches, Sri Lanka will be hoping for a miracle as they set their sights on grabbing their first-ever Women's ODI victory against the Lioness since 2013.
Sri Lanka Vs England Head-To-Head Records
Total Matches - 20
Sri Lanka Women Wins - 1
England Women Wins - 17
No Result - 2
Sri Lanka and England have met each other 20 times in Women's ODIs previously, with the latter team having an overwhelming advantage. England have claimed victories on 17 occasions while Sri Lanka's only victory came a decade ago in February 2013 when they had claimed a 1-wicket victory.
Sri Lanka Vs England Match Prediction
England will enter this fixture as clear favourites, having won every W-ODIs against Sri Lanka since 2013. Google's predictor is also backing the Lioness to win their match against the Lankans, who have just 18% chances of registering a win. The 4-time champions are firm favourites but on a Cricket field, one can expect the unexpected.
Sri Lanka Vs England Key Stats
Most runs in Sri Lanka Women Vs England Women in WODIs
Sarah Taylor (ENG-W) - 494 runs, SR 92.50
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) - 406 runs, SR - 127.67
Heather Knight (ENG-W) - 350 runs, SR - 83.73
Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W) - 334 runs, SR - 82.87
Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) - 325 runs, SR - 57.82
Most wickets in Sri Lanka Women Vs England Women in WODIs
Laura Marsh (ENG-W) - 15 wickets, 4/21, Econ. 3.19
Danielle Hazell (ENG-W) - 14 wickets, 3/21, Econ. 3.04
Alex Hartley (ENG-W) - 9 wickets, 3/36, Econ. 3.75
Rosalie Birch (ENG-W) - 8 wickets, 4/14, Econ. 4.50
Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) - 8 wickets, 3/38, Econ. 5.26
Sri Lanka Women Vs England Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Squads
Sri Lanka Women's Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani
England Women's Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge