Though the senior Sri Lanka men's national cricket team crashed out of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage, their under-19 counterparts are in England to compete in a three-match youth ODI series and two four-day matches. (T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Sri Lanka Under-19 team will commence their tour with the first youth ODI on Friday, June 28. The series will conclude on Wednesday, July 3. The white-ball leg will be followed by two unofficial Test matches, starting July 8 and July 16 respectively.
The County Ground in Chelmsford will play host for the first match of the ODIs, while the other two will be played at the County Ground in Hove. The unofficial Tests will be played in Wormsley and Cheltenham respectively.
The 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff, son of legendary former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, has been selected in England's squad for the youth ODI series. Offspinner Farhan Ahmed, younger brother of England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, is also included in the squad.
The England squad for the two unofficial Test matches is yet to be announced. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have sent an 18-member team for both, the white-ball and red-ball series.
A warm-up game was played was played ahead of the formal start of the tour between England Young Lions and the Sri Lanka Under-19 team, and the Lankans won it four wickets.
Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour Of England 2024 Schedule
Here are the details of the youth ODI and unofficial Test fixtures between the Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19 teams (all times in IST).
1st Youth ODI: Friday, June 28 at County Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM
2nd Youth ODI: Monday, July 1 at County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM
3rd Youth ODI: Wednesday, July 3 at County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM
1st Unofficial Test: July 8-11 in Wormsley, 3:30 PM
2nd Unofficial Test: July 16-19 in Cheltenham, 3:30 PM
Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour Of England 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
No information is available yet on whether/where the Sri Lanka Under-19 tour Of England 2024's matches will be telecast and live streamed. This space will be modified if there is any update.
Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour Of England 2024: Squads
Sri Lanka Under-19 (for youth ODIs and unofficial Tests): Dinuru Kalupahana (captain), Pulindu Perera, Sadew Samarasinghe, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Hiran Jayasundara, Mahith Perera, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Gayana Weerasinghe, Thisara Ekanayake, Nathan Caldera, Sheshan Marasinghe, Dumindu Sewmina, Hivin Kenula, Geethika de Silva, Vihas Thewmika, Manuja Chanthuka, Yuri Koththigoda, Praveen Maneesha.
England Under-19 (for youth ODIs only): Luc Benkenstein (captain), Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Noah Cornwell, Rocky Flintoff, Keshana Fonseka, Eddie Jack, Dom Kelly, Freddie McCann, Harry Moore, Haydon Mustard, Thomas Rew, Noah Thain, Raphael Weatherall, Theo Wylie.