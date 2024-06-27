Cricket

Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour Of England: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming, Squad Details

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's 16-year-old son Rocky has been named in the English Under-19 squad for the upcoming youth ODI series against the Sri Lanka colts. Here is all you need to know about the tour - fixtures, squads, live streaming details

Rocky Flintoff, son of Andy Flintoff, Lancashire cricket
Andrew Flintoff's 16-year-old son Rocky. Photo: Lancashire Cricket
info_icon

Though the senior Sri Lanka men's national cricket team crashed out of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage, their under-19 counterparts are in England to compete in a three-match youth ODI series and two four-day matches. (T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Sri Lanka Under-19 team will commence their tour with the first youth ODI on Friday, June 28. The series will conclude on Wednesday, July 3. The white-ball leg will be followed by two unofficial Test matches, starting July 8 and July 16 respectively.

The County Ground in Chelmsford will play host for the first match of the ODIs, while the other two will be played at the County Ground in Hove. The unofficial Tests will be played in Wormsley and Cheltenham respectively.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and coach Chris Silverwood pose with the winner's trophy on Sunday. - null
Chris Silverwood Calls Time On Sri Lanka Coaching, Steps Down After T20 World Cup Disappointment

BY PTI

The 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff, son of legendary former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, has been selected in England's squad for the youth ODI series. Offspinner Farhan Ahmed, younger brother of England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, is also included in the squad.

The England squad for the two unofficial Test matches is yet to be announced. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have sent an 18-member team for both, the white-ball and red-ball series.

A warm-up game was played was played ahead of the formal start of the tour between England Young Lions and the Sri Lanka Under-19 team, and the Lankans won it four wickets.

Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour Of England 2024 Schedule

Here are the details of the youth ODI and unofficial Test fixtures between the Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19 teams (all times in IST).

1st Youth ODI: Friday, June 28 at County Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM

2nd Youth ODI: Monday, July 1 at County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM

3rd Youth ODI: Wednesday, July 3 at County Ground, Hove, 3:30 PM

1st Unofficial Test: July 8-11 in Wormsley, 3:30 PM

2nd Unofficial Test: July 16-19 in Cheltenham, 3:30 PM

Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour Of England 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

No information is available yet on whether/where the Sri Lanka Under-19 tour Of England 2024's matches will be telecast and live streamed. This space will be modified if there is any update.

Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour Of England 2024: Squads

Sri Lanka Under-19 (for youth ODIs and unofficial Tests): Dinuru Kalupahana (captain), Pulindu Perera, Sadew Samarasinghe, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Hiran Jayasundara, Mahith Perera, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Gayana Weerasinghe, Thisara Ekanayake, Nathan Caldera, Sheshan Marasinghe, Dumindu Sewmina, Hivin Kenula, Geethika de Silva, Vihas Thewmika, Manuja Chanthuka, Yuri Koththigoda, Praveen Maneesha.

England Under-19 (for youth ODIs only): Luc Benkenstein (captain), Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Noah Cornwell, Rocky Flintoff, Keshana Fonseka, Eddie Jack, Dom Kelly, Freddie McCann, Harry Moore, Haydon Mustard, Thomas Rew, Noah Thain, Raphael Weatherall, Theo Wylie.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; PM Introduces Council Of Ministers In RS
  2. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  3. Tamil Nadu Govt To Establish International Airport In Hosur, Says CM Stalin
  4. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  5. Odisha: Minister Gond Urges Complete Liquor Ban; Excise Dept Denies Any Such Plans
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’: 5 Reasons Why This Slice-Of-Life Comedy Film Is A Must-Watch
  2. ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Trailer: Gear Up For The Animated Series On The Iconic Superhero
  3. Throwback Thursday: Here's How 'Kalki 2898 AD's Futuristic Bujji Was Made By Engineers And Not CGI
  4. Varun Dhawan Gives An Intense Look In His Rugged Avatar In The New Poster Of Atlee's 'Baby John' - Check Post Inside
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Questions Institution Of Marriage After Reuniting With Wife Aaliyah: Love Starts Diminishing
Sports News
  1. President Murmu Extends Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Highlights India's OLY Bid In Address
  2. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Highlights 2036 OLY Bid, Wishes Paris Athletes; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  3. ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Ecuador End Eight-Year Big Win Drought With Dominant Victory
  4. Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour Of England: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming, Squad Details
  5. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Reach Final - Data Debrief
World News
  1. New Jersey Man Struck By Lightning While Protecting Others From Storm
  2. Woman In Freak UK Accident That Killed Indian-Origin Schoolgirl Suffered Epileptic Fit
  3. Congo: Fresh Strain Of Mpox Causes Miscarriages, Kills Children | What Do We Know So Far
  4. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  5. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Kejriwal In CBI Custody: Bhagavad Gita, Home-Cooked Food Allowed; Can Meet Wife Sunita And Lawyers Everyday
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  6. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  7. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Highlights 2036 OLY Bid, Wishes Paris Athletes; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  8. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; PM Introduces Council Of Ministers In RS