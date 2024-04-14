Oman Vs Cambodia, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: CAM Win Toss, Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 action continues as Oman take on a faltering Cambodia on home ground Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) from Group B on April 14, Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Cambodia won the toss and decided to bowl in this ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 encounter.
Oman, the host nation, won the 1st encounter when they defeated Bahrain by three runs. As for Cambodia, they were beaten by Kuwait by eight wickets in their first fixture.
Advertisement
Nepal is the defending champion when they won the inaugural ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup, triumphing over the United Arab Emirates in a thrilling final, securing victory by seven wickets.
Teams:
Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Rafiullah, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Pratik Athavale(w), Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan
Cambodia (Playing XI): Uday Hathinjar(w), Vimukthi Viraj, Ram Sharan, Luqman Butt(c), Prasad Anish, Lakshit Gupta, Salvin Stanly, Etienne Beukes, Gulam Murtaza, Sharwan Godara, Utkarsh Jain
Live Streaming Details:
Unfortunately, there will be no telecast on any Indian channels of the same.
Where can one live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India and what time does it start in IST?
Advertisement
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST.
The live streaming of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024 tournament will be accessible on the ACC’s YouTube channel worldwide, barring in Nepal and India.
For cricket fans in Nepal, they can stream it on - Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app, and their YouTube channels.
:
Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Pratik Athavale (wicketkeeper), Aaqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Bilal Khan, Fayaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad.
Cambodia: Luqman Butt (captain), Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Uday Sing Hathinjar (wicketkeeper), Ram Raushan Sharan, Sharwan Godara, Kottagodage Don, Vimukthi Viraj, Pel Vannak, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Utkarsh Jain.