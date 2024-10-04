Cricket

South Africa Vs West Indies Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

South Africa Women Vs West Indies Women: Here are the toss and playing XI details you need for the RSA-W vs WI-W match

south-africa-national-women-cricket-team-t20-world-cup-2024-x-proteas-women
South Africa National Women's Cricket Team. Photo: X | Proteas Women
info_icon

Placed in Group B, South Africa are kicking off their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against West Indies in the third match on October 4, Friday, at the Dubai International Stadium. (Live Blog | More Sports News)

The Proteas women are facing a tough challenge as they enter the marquee event with low morale, having lost both of their warm-up matches. Meanwhile, the West Indies also had a difficult lead-up, suffering defeats in their two warm-up games.

Toss Update

South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies.

Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

South Africa Women Vs West Indies Women: Full Squads

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.


West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Live Streaming

The South Africa vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Find complete information on how to watch the match live in various parts of the world here.

