Cloudburst Triggers Damage Across Dehradun

On 16th September, a cloudburst in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, triggered heavy flooding and infrastructure damage across the district, causing roads and bridges to collapse, leaving homes destroyed, and several areas being left inaccessible. Rescue teams, including NDRF personnel, were deployed. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected disaster-affected areas in the Maldevta region, including Kesarwala, to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts. 

Dehradun Cloudburst Today
Cloudburst in Dehradun | Photo: PTI

An NDRF personnel rescues a man stranded on an electric pole as a river flows in spate following a cloudburst, near Prem Nagar in Dehradun.

1/8
Dehradun Cloudburst News
Weather: Dehradun Cloudburst | Photo: PTI

Residents look at a portion of a road that was washed away after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

2/8
Weather: Dehradun Cloudburst
Dehradun Cloudburst | Photo: PTI

Charred remains of a house after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

3/8
Dehradun Cloudburst
Weather: Dehradun Cloudburst | Photo: PTI

People look at a caved-in portion of a bridge after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, near Maldevta in Dehradun.

4/8
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects disaster-affected areas
CM Dhami inspects disaster-affected areas | Photo: @ukcmo/X via PTI

In this image posted on Sept. 16, 2025, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gets off a backhoe loader during an inspection of disaster-affected areas following a cloudburst, in Kesarwala, Maldevta region of Dehradun district.

5/8
Dehradun Cloudburst
Weather: Dehradun Cloudburst | Photo: PTI

People watch as a portion of a road gets submerged due to a swollen river after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, near Maldevta in Dehradun.

6/8
Weather Dehradun Cloudburst
Weather Dehradun Cloudburst | Photo: PTI

A school bus stuck on a damaged road after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

7/8
Dehradun Cloudburst
Dehradun Cloudburst | Photo: PTI

A portion of a road washed away after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun.

8/8
Dehradun Cloudburst
Dehradun Cloudburst | Photo: PTI

A portion of a bridge damaged after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun.

