Cloudburst Triggers Damage Across Dehradun

An NDRF personnel rescues a man stranded on an electric pole as a river flows in spate following a cloudburst, near Prem Nagar in Dehradun.
Residents look at a portion of a road that was washed away after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
Charred remains of a house after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
People look at a caved-in portion of a bridge after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, near Maldevta in Dehradun.
In this image posted on Sept. 16, 2025, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gets off a backhoe loader during an inspection of disaster-affected areas following a cloudburst, in Kesarwala, Maldevta region of Dehradun district.
People watch as a portion of a road gets submerged due to a swollen river after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, near Maldevta in Dehradun.
A school bus stuck on a damaged road after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
A portion of a road washed away after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun.
A portion of a bridge damaged after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun.