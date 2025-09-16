National

Cloudburst Triggers Damage Across Dehradun

On 16th September, a cloudburst in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, triggered heavy flooding and infrastructure damage across the district, causing roads and bridges to collapse, leaving homes destroyed, and several areas being left inaccessible. Rescue teams, including NDRF personnel, were deployed. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected disaster-affected areas in the Maldevta region, including Kesarwala, to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts.