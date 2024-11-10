SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Spinners Star As Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets - Data Debrief

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20I of their two-match series in Dambulla. (More Cricket News)
Captain Charith Asalanka scored an unbeaten 35 to help the hosts go past the 136-run target set by the Black Caps with an over to spare.
After losing opener Kusal Mendis for a duck in the second over, Kusal Perera hit a quick 23 runs off 15 balls, while Kamindu Mendis also added the same amount to the scoreboard as Sri Lanka eased to victory despite losing six wickets.
The tourists had struggled on a surface that aided Sri Lanka's spinners, with Dunith Wellalage (3-20), Wanindu Hasaranga (2-20) and Maheesh Theekshana (1-21) picking up six wickets between them.
All-rounder Zakary Foulkes, who went on to get his career-best T20I figures of 3-20 with the ball, and Michael Bracewell both scored 27 runs for a youthful New Zealand side, which ultimately lost wickets at regular intervals and could not mount the big score needed to truly test Sri Lanka.
The two sides will meet again in the second and T20I match on Sunday before the first of the three one-day internationals at the same venue on Wednesday.
Data Debrief: Sri Lanka capitalise on home soil
New Zealand came into the match having won each of their last four bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka, including a 2-1 win in their last series in April 2023. But having ensured that will not happen this time around, Sri Lanka will now hope to secure a 2–0 series win on Sunday.
The result also meant that Sri Lanka have now won three T20Is in a row at home after not winning any of their five previous matches (T1 L4).
Their six wins at home since the start of 2024 are the most games they have won at home in a calendar year.