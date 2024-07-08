The Siechem Madurai Panthers will cross swords against the Trichy Grand Cholas in match No.7 of the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League at SCF ground in Salem on Tuesday, July 9. (More Cricket News)
The Madurai Panthers come into the fixture after beating Salem Spartans in the final over of the game. Murugan Ashwin starred with 3/20 in his four overs, while Suresh Lokeshwar and Jagadeeshan Koushik made fifties.
On the other hand, the Cholas were handed a defeat in their first game of the season and will look to put up a better showing.
Here is the live streaming details of the Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 7:
When is Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024?
The Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 7th match will be played on Tuesday, July 9th, at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 games will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas Squads:
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Ashwin M, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Kousik J, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Saravanan P, Sri Abisek AS, Swapnil K Singh, Washington Sundar MS, Chatruvedh NS, Sasidev. U, Alexander R, Kiran Akash, Ajay Chetan J, Karthik Manikandan VS, Akram Khan M.
Trichy Grand Cholas: Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.