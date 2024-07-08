Cricket

Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SMP Vs TGC, Match 7

The Siechem Madurai Panthers will cross swords against the Trichy Grand Cholas in match No.7 of the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League at SCF ground in Salem on Tuesday, July 9

tamil nadu premier league 2024 captains with trophy X @TNPremierLeague
Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 captains with the trophy. Photo: X/ @TNPremierLeague
info_icon

The Siechem Madurai Panthers will cross swords against the Trichy Grand Cholas in match No.7 of the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League at SCF ground in Salem on Tuesday, July 9. (More Cricket News)

The Madurai Panthers come into the fixture after beating Salem Spartans in the final over of the game. Murugan Ashwin starred with 3/20 in his four overs, while Suresh Lokeshwar and Jagadeeshan Koushik made fifties. 

On the other hand, the Cholas were handed a defeat in their first game of the season and will look to put up a better showing. 

Here is the live streaming details of the Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 7:

When is Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024?

The Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 7th match will be played on Tuesday, July 9th, at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.

Where to watch Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024?

The broadcast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 games will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas Squads:

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Aditya V, Ajay K Krishnan, Ashwin M, Ayush M, Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Kousik J, Lokeshwar S, Rahul D, Saravanan P, Sri Abisek AS, Swapnil K Singh, Washington Sundar MS, Chatruvedh NS, Sasidev. U, Alexander R, Kiran Akash, Ajay Chetan J, Karthik Manikandan VS, Akram Khan M.

Trichy Grand Cholas: Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  2. James Anderson Retirement: Veteran Accepts England's Change Of Tack As Final Test Looms
  3. Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SMP Vs TGC, Match 7
  4. Lanka Premier League: Phillips, Pathirana Open Up On Their Performance Against Rivals Dambulla Sixers
  5. SLC Appoints Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya As Sri Lanka's Interim Head Coach
Football News
  1. Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'
  2. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match
  3. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Spain Vs France Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  2. Mumbai: Train Runs Over Woman, She Miraculously Survives | Watch
  3. Jharkhand: 11 Ministers Take Oath In CM Hemant Soren's Cabinet After He Wins Floor Test | Full List
  4. Tiff With 'Jilted Ex', LV Bags, FIR: Firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra And Her Controversies
  5. Modi Gets Red Carpet Welcome In Russia, Dy PM Accompanies Him To Hotel; Set To Meet Putin
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  2. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  3. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  4. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  5. French Election Result 2024: President Macron Refuses PM's Resignation As No Faction Reaches Majority
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Rune Faces Djokovic In Wimbledon Last 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In Euro SFs
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua