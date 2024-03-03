Mumbai Vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Final: Day 2 Hero Shardul Thakur Raises Serious Scheduling Concern

Thakur said it's difficult for players to adjust to the three-day gap between knockout matches, which was not the case earlier.

“It's difficult because we are playing first-class games in (a) three days' gap — that has never happened in Ranji Trophy season ever,” Thakur told the media here after making a fine century in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

“You know the schedule is becoming tighter and tighter. If boys keep playing like this for two more seasons, there will be lot of injuries across the country.

“Next year, they (the BCCI) have to re-look at it and give more break,” he added.