Scotland vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 79: SCO Win Toss, Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Scotland have won the toss and decided to bat first against Netherlands in match 79 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, which is a tournament in the pathway to the qualification for the Cricket World Cup in 2027.
Scotland are currently placed third in the table while Netherlands are second and a win today will take them level on points with leaders USA.
Scotland vs Netherlands Playing XIs
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Vivian Kingma, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Matthew Cross(w/c), Finlay McCreath, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Liam Naylor, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Mackenzie Jones
Full Squads:
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Clayton Floyd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Olivier Elenbaas
Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Cassell, Michael Jones, Michael English, Gavin Main, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Brad Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Scott Currie, Jasper Davidson, Liam Naylor, Oliver Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Brad Currie, Mackenzie Jones