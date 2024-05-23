Cricket

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments

Who won yesterday’s IPL match? The Jos Buttler-less Rajasthan Royals beat the full-on-confident Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets and an over to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Rajasthan Royals players in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson and Shubham Dubey during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
info_icon

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The Jos Buttler-less Rajasthan Royals beat the full-on-confident Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets and an over to spare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (As It Happened | More Cricket News)

Sanju Samson won the all-important toss and put the men from Bengaluru to bat first. Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli started off well despite Trent Boult’s new ball economy heroics. He later removed the RCB captain for 17. 

Kohli gave away his promising start as former RCB man Yuzvendra Chahal picked the opener. Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar tried to bring the Faf Du Plessis-led side into the game but wickets continued to fall. 

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
IPL 2024, Eliminator: Sanju Samson Credits Kumar Sangakkara, Support Staff For Win Over RCB

BY PTI

Glenn Maxwell’s poor season also continued with a duck to his name and Royal Challengers Bengaluru could manage just 172 on the board in their 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, Swapnil Singh and Mohammed Siraj started well but the bowlers started to leak runs. Lockie Ferguson removed Kohler-Cadmore while Green picked Jaiswal.

Siraj’s late surge with two wickets were too little too late as Powell finished the game to take Rajasthan Royals into the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024. 

