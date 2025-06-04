RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Highlights: Chaos At M Chinnaswamy As Stampede Claims 11 Lives

Catch the highlights from the RCB victory parade at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a stampede emerged, with people struggling to stay safe and survive

Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli IPL Trophy AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli displays the Indian Premier League winners' trophy to the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their maiden Indian Premier League trophy on Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Following their historic win, the team embarked on a victory parade en route to their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the celebrations were set to continue and fans were expected to gather in large numbers. However, the situation turned far worse than anyone could have imagined. Thousands of fans poured onto the streets like a sea of red, and with limited time for preparation and inadequate crowd management, a stampede unfolded and reportedly, 11 people lost their lives. Among the casualties was also a child. Catch the highlights from the chaos at the RCB victory parade here
LIVE UPDATES

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: What Happened? 

The 18-year wait finally ended on Tuesday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden Indian Premier League title with a thrilling 6-run win over Punjab Kings in the final. The long-standing hunger and passion were evident during the RCB victory parade at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today (Wednesday) as well, which unfortunately turned chaotic, resulting in a stampede-like situation.

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: How Many Dead?

According to the report of The Times Of India, two fans lost their lives and over 25 others are injured. And, among the casualties was also a child.

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Karnataka CM Speaks

Sepaking about the stampede the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah told NDTV: "Crowd uncontrollable, we did not have time to make arrangements"

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Where's Virat Kohli?

During the parade, Virat Kohli was seen at the front of the RCB team bus, proudly holding the IPL trophy alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma.

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Chaos!

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Death Toll

The death toll from the RCB victory parade has now risen to seven, according to a report by The Times of India.

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Fans Near Bus

Fans cheer as the bus carrying Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Fans cheer as the bus carrying Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Aijaz Rahi

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: BCCI Comments On Stampede

Fans have waited 18 years for this Cup. We need to empathise with them for their vulnerability: RCB spokesperson on stampede.

On the other hand, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia commented on the stampede - "It's most unfortunate, organisers should have planned RCB's IPL-winning celebrations better".

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Team At State Assembly!

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Virat Kohli With Trophy!

Virat Kohli reveals the trophy to fans. He takes the mic and said, "I don't have much time, we need to wrap this up and show you the trophy so please let me talk. I am going to start off by repeating what our captain said after we won the trophy. It's no more ee sala cup namde, it's ee sala cup namdu. We have done it, this is not just for the players or someone like me who has been here for 18 years but for all of you, the people of this wonderful city. People who have supported RCB through all these 18 years. The trust and love you have for the team is truly special, I have never seen any fan base anywhere in the world like you. So congratulations to all of you."

RCB Victory Parade Stampede LIVE: How Many Deaths?

The death toll from the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium has risen to eight, with over 40 others reported injured, including several in critical condition, as per TOI.

RCB Victory Parade Stampede LIVE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Express Sorrow!

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede. He said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory. The loss of precious lives and the injuries sustained by many in this unfortunate incident are profoundly distressing."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

RCB Victory Parade Stampede LIVE: Cricket World Mourns!

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media and said: "Heartbreaking news of a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to several cricket fans has cast a dark shadow over the spirit of the game that unites millions across our nation."

RCB Victory Parade Stampede LIVE: RCB-KSCA's Take On Chaos!

RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) shared their take on the stampede and in their official statement said, "RCB-KSCA express deep concern and heartfelt condolences regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred during the celebration organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier today.”

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life and the injuries sustained by individuals during this event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident. We sincerely regret this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this extremely difficult time,” they added.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss