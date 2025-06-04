RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Highlights: Chaos At M Chinnaswamy As Stampede Claims 11 Lives

RCB Victory Parade LIVE: What Happened?
The 18-year wait finally ended on Tuesday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden Indian Premier League title with a thrilling 6-run win over Punjab Kings in the final. The long-standing hunger and passion were evident during the RCB victory parade at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today (Wednesday) as well, which unfortunately turned chaotic, resulting in a stampede-like situation.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: How Many Dead?
According to the report of The Times Of India, two fans lost their lives and over 25 others are injured. And, among the casualties was also a child.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Karnataka CM Speaks
Sepaking about the stampede the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah told NDTV: "Crowd uncontrollable, we did not have time to make arrangements"
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Where's Virat Kohli?
During the parade, Virat Kohli was seen at the front of the RCB team bus, proudly holding the IPL trophy alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Chaos!
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Death Toll
The death toll from the RCB victory parade has now risen to seven, according to a report by The Times of India.
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Fans Near Bus
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: BCCI Comments On Stampede
Fans have waited 18 years for this Cup. We need to empathise with them for their vulnerability: RCB spokesperson on stampede.
On the other hand, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia commented on the stampede - "It's most unfortunate, organisers should have planned RCB's IPL-winning celebrations better".
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Team At State Assembly!
RCB Victory Parade LIVE: Virat Kohli With Trophy!
Virat Kohli reveals the trophy to fans. He takes the mic and said, "I don't have much time, we need to wrap this up and show you the trophy so please let me talk. I am going to start off by repeating what our captain said after we won the trophy. It's no more ee sala cup namde, it's ee sala cup namdu. We have done it, this is not just for the players or someone like me who has been here for 18 years but for all of you, the people of this wonderful city. People who have supported RCB through all these 18 years. The trust and love you have for the team is truly special, I have never seen any fan base anywhere in the world like you. So congratulations to all of you."
RCB Victory Parade Stampede LIVE: How Many Deaths?
The death toll from the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium has risen to eight, with over 40 others reported injured, including several in critical condition, as per TOI.
RCB Victory Parade Stampede LIVE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Express Sorrow!
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede. He said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory. The loss of precious lives and the injuries sustained by many in this unfortunate incident are profoundly distressing."
"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.
RCB Victory Parade Stampede LIVE: Cricket World Mourns!
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media and said: "Heartbreaking news of a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to several cricket fans has cast a dark shadow over the spirit of the game that unites millions across our nation."
RCB Victory Parade Stampede LIVE: RCB-KSCA's Take On Chaos!
RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) shared their take on the stampede and in their official statement said, "RCB-KSCA express deep concern and heartfelt condolences regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred during the celebration organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier today.”
“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life and the injuries sustained by individuals during this event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident. We sincerely regret this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this extremely difficult time,” they added.