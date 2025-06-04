RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Highlights: Chaos At M Chinnaswamy As Stampede Claims 11 Lives

Virat Kohli reveals the trophy to fans. He takes the mic and said, "I don't have much time, we need to wrap this up and show you the trophy so please let me talk. I am going to start off by repeating what our captain said after we won the trophy. It's no more ee sala cup namde, it's ee sala cup namdu. We have done it, this is not just for the players or someone like me who has been here for 18 years but for all of you, the people of this wonderful city. People who have supported RCB through all these 18 years. The trust and love you have for the team is truly special, I have never seen any fan base anywhere in the world like you. So congratulations to all of you."