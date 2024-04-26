Ricky Ponting's Believe It Or Not! Australia Legend Has Preserved Every Bat With Which...

One of Ricky Ponting's most memorable knocks was the World Cup-winning unbeaten 140 against the Sourav Ganguly-led India in the 2003 edition's final. They now share the same dressing room. Photo: BCCI

