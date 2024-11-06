Cricket

Ranji Trophy Elite Group C Toss Update: MP Opt To Bat Against Bihar; Haryana Bowl Against Punjab

Let's take a look at the toss and playing XIs of the four Elite Group C matches in the third round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Representative image for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match.
Representative image for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. AP Photo | Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

The round 4 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 have kick-started in Elite Group C with Madhya Pradesh taking on Bihar, Kerala in action against Uttar Pradesh, Haryana take on Punjab and Karnataka vs Bengal. (More Cricket News)

Let's take a look at the toss and playing XIs of the four Elite Group C matches in the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group C

MP won the toss and elected to bat first at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna.

Playing XIs:

Madhya Pradesh (Playing XI): Himanshu Mantri(w), Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma(c), Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yash Dubey, Aryan Pandey

Bihar (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Piyush Singh, Sharman Nigrodh(w), Babul Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Veer Pratap Singh, Himanshu Singh, Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Shabbir Khan, Ayush Loharuka,

Haryana vs Punjab, Elite Group C

Haryana won the toss and elected to bat at the Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak.

Playing XIs:

Punjab: Anmolpreet Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Jaskaranvir Paul, Jassinder Singh, Mayank Markande, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Salil Arora(w), Siddarth Kaul

Haryana: Ankit Kumar(c), Mayank Shandilya, Himanshu Rana, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda(w), Jayant Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Aman Kumar, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group C

Kerala skipper Sachin Baby won the toss and elected to bowl at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram.

Check the Playing XIs:

Kerala (Playing XI): Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Baba Aparajith, Sachin Baby(c), Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Basil Thampi, KM Asif

Uttar Pradesh (Playing XI): Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal(w/c), Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Siddarth Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Sharma, Aaqib Khan

Karnataka vs Bengal, Elite Group C

Toss yet to take place

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming Details:

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sports18 network. Moreover, the Jio Cinema app and website will live stream the matches.

