Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Toss Update And Playing XIs: Mizoram Field First Against Sikkim; Manipur Invite Goa To Bat

Let's take a look at the toss updates of the matches in Plate group of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

agni chopra X cricket lover
Mizoram batter Agni Chopra. Photo: X | Cricket lover
info_icon

Indian domestic cricket season rejuvenated with the starting of the 90th edition of the Ranji Trophy on Friday. In the Plate group, Sikkim face Mizoram in Rangpo for the first match. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Nagaland clash with Arunachal Pradesh in Dimapur whereas Goa face Manipur in Porvorim in their opening matches.

Let's take a look at the toss updates of the matches in the Plate group of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Mizoram Vs Sikkim Toss Update

Mizoram won the toss and opted to field first.

Mizoram Vs Sikkim Playing XIs:

Mizoram: C Lalrinsanga, Vikash Kumar, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson(w), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Mohit Jangra, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Bobby Zothansanga(c), Lalhriatrenga, Remruatdika Ralte, KC Cariappa

BCCI headquarters - Photo: File
Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sikkim: Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Palzor Tamang, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ashish Thapa, Parth Palawat, Arun Chettri(w), Anwesh Sharma, Ankur Malik, Ronit More, Bhim Luitel, Rahul Tamang

Agni Chopra gained limelight with his batting in the last season and he must be eyeing to continue his good form from the start of this season as well. KC Cariappa is also part of Mizoram playing XI.

Goa Vs Manipur Toss Update

Manipur won the toss and opted to field first.

Goa Vs Manipur Playing XIs:

Goa: Darshan Misal(c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Samar Shravan Dubhashi(w), Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Snehal Kauthankar, Manthan Khutkar, Mohit Redkar, Heramb Parab, Shubham Tari, Ruthvik Naik

Manipur: Langlonyamba Keishangbam(c), Bishworjit Konthoujam, Prafullomani Singh(w), Karnajit Yumnam, Al Bashid Muhammed, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Johnson Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Rex Rajkumar, Ronald Longjam, Ajay Lamabam Singh

Goa batter Suyash Prabhudesai, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024, was included in the playing XI and Arjun Tendulkar was omitted from the starting XI of the smallest state of India.

The toss of the Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland Plate group match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 was delayed due to bad weather.

Arunachal Pradesh: Biki Kumar, Limar Dabi, Techi Doria, Agnivesh Ayachi, Nabam Abo(c), Jagdish Agarwal, Mibum Mosu, Hardik Varma, Amit Sikriwal, Price Yadav, Nabam Dol, Moji Ete, Tadakamalla Mohith, Aditya Verma, Akshay Jain, Teshi Tiku, Techi Sonam, Yab Niya Niia, Neelam Obi, Sandeep Thakur

Nagaland: Hokaito Zhimomi, Chetan Bist(w), Joshua Ozukum, Rongsen Jonathan(c), Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tahmeed Rahman, Afzal Hussain, Dip Borah, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar, Hem Chetri, Nagaho Chishi, Sedezhalie Rupero, Dega Nischal

