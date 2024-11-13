However, it was not always easy for Ramandeep. He was not a part of India U-19 sides while his cousins Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh were. In fact, even in IPL his cousins made their debut ahead of Ramandeep. Prabhsimran has been playing IPL since 2019 while Anmolpreet got his first IPL gig in 2021. Ramandeep made his IPL debut in 2022 for Mumbai Indians. However, he batted just four times and did not get a chance in the 2023 IPL. Moreover, the all-rounder was realesead ahead of the auction for IPL 2024. He was then snapped up by KKR and the rest is history.