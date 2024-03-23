Though currently missing from the Indian team, Yuzvendra Chahal has a splendid IPL record. The leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament's history with 187 dismissals in 145 games. Chahal can make things difficult for right-handers by taking the ball away from their arc and Marcus Stoinis will be presented with the same challenge on Sunday. The Aussie batting all-rounder has a strike-rate of 150 in his previous 10 matches and will be looking to take the attack to Chahal right away.