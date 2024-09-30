PAK-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Pakistan women will clash with Bangladesh women in match 7 of the warm-up games of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Monday. (More Cricket News)
In the first warm-up match, Pakistan women lost to Scotland women by eight wickets. The Fatima Sana-led Pakistani side used nine bowlers in the match but managed to get only two wickets.
Bangladesh women also lost their first warm-up game against Sri Lanka when they failed to chase a target of 144 runs set by Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka women.
Now, both teams will be eyeing to provide match practice to their players before they play in the group-stage matches of the multi-nation tournament. Nigar Sultana Joty-led Bangladesh are set to face Scotland and Pakistan women will face Sri Lanka in their respective first matches of the tournament.
Pakistan women Vs Bangladesh women, Full Squads:
Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas
Live Streaming Details of Pakistan women Vs Bangladesh women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
When to watch the Pakistan women Vs Bangladesh women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?
The Pakistan women Vs Bangladesh women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Monday, September 30 at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the Pakistan women Vs Bangladesh women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?
There is no information available yet on whether and where the Pakistan women Vs Bangladesh women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast and live-streamed in India. However, all the matches of the tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.