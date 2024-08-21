Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossian Shanto called it right at the all important toss, and has inserted Pakistan to have a bat at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Explaining why he chose to field, Shanto said: "I like to bowl first. The wicket has moisture, so will help our seam bowlers. We have a very good combination with seam bowlers and allrounders, we had a very good preparation. It is very important how we play this Test match. I'm very lucky and very thankful to our cricket board, I'm enjoying the captaincy. We have six batters, two allrounders and three seamers."
His opposing number Shan Masood said: "We were going to bowl first as well, we have never played in Pindi in August before. It has rained as well, but if we bat well, towards the end of the game with the cracks, it will be tough to bat."
The Pakistan skipper further added: "Test cricket is about picking 20 wickets and when we went to Australia that was one of our targets, our bowlers did well there and it's about continuing that momentum with 7 of 9 Tests at home and we would like to do that. We have been very clear, we have communicated with players, it removes the uncertainty a bit. It's a proud moment, privilege and nothing is guaranteed in sport and it's an exciting opportunity to push for a place in the WTC final."
Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali
Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana