Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs

The Pakistan skipper further added: "Test cricket is about picking 20 wickets and when we went to Australia that was one of our targets, our bowlers did well there and it's about continuing that momentum with 7 of 9 Tests at home and we would like to do that. We have been very clear, we have communicated with players, it removes the uncertainty a bit. It's a proud moment, privilege and nothing is guaranteed in sport and it's an exciting opportunity to push for a place in the WTC final."