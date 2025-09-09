Pakistan Pacer Usman Khan Shinwari Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Usman Shinwari played 34 international matches across formats, taking 48 wickets.
His standout moments were two five-wicket hauls in ODIs against Sri Lanka.
A promising career was cut short by injuries, particularly a recurring back problem.
Pakistan left-arm pacer Usman Khan Shinwari has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a career that spanned six years and 34 matches across formats.
The 31-year-old bowler, who made his debut in 2013, leaves behind memories of fiery spells, two memorable five-wicket hauls, and an untapped potential curtailed by recurring back injuries.
Shinwari made his international debut in December 2013 against Sri Lanka in T20Is and went on to represent Pakistan in 17 ODIs, 16 T20Is, and one Test. He collected 34 wickets in ODIs and 13 in T20Is, while his lone Test appearance came in December 2019 against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.
Career Best In ODI
His career-best performances include 5 for 34 in Sharjah (2017) and 5 for 51 in Karachi (2019), both against Sri Lanka, highlighting his ability to dismantle top orders with pace and swing. Despite his promise, fitness concerns and a recurring back injury kept him from cementing a long-term spot in Pakistan’s setup.
Injury Prone Career
Shinwari’s story began in spectacular fashion as a teenager in 2013, when he rattled a Misbah-ul-Haq-led SNGPL side in the departmental T20 Cup final with figures of 5/9 in 3.1 overs. That spell thrust him into the national spotlight, paving the way for his international debut.
Though he retired from red-ball cricket in 2021, Shinwari’s formal international retirement closes the chapter on a career that promised much but was hampered by injuries. He remains remembered for his flashes of brilliance, particularly in white-ball cricket.