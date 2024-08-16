Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women, two teams dazzling the world with their exceptional cricket performances, face a pivotal moment in The Hundred 2024, where only one of them can advance to the next stage. They will clash in the eliminator round on Saturday, August 17, at the Kennington Oval in London. (More Cricket News)
Oval Invincibles secured their spot in the eliminator round by defeating Trent Rockets by five wickets, thanks to a standout performance from South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who took 3 for 8 with the ball and scored an unbeaten 26 to guide the Invincibles to victory.
Meanwhile, London Spirit Women advanced by overcoming Northern Superchargers by seven wickets. The team, featuring India’s Deepti Sharma and Heather Knight, also triumphed over Manchester Originals Women by eight wickets.
The winner of the Oval Invincibles vs. London Spirit eliminator match will advance to face Welsh Fire in the final of Women's The Hundred 2024.
Oval Invincibles Women Squad:
Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Joanne Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Laura Harris, Amara Carr
London Spirit Women squad:
Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Redmayne, Eva Gray, Sophie Munro, Hannah Jones, Tara Norris, Niamh Fiona Holland, Ellie Anderson, Erin Burns, Abigail Freeborn, Deepti Sharma
When is Oval Invincibles Women Vs London Spirit Women, The Hundred 2024 Eliminator match?
Oval Invincibles Women Vs London Spirit Women, The Hundred 2024 Eliminator match will be held on August 17, Saturday at the Kennington Oval in London at 6:45 pm IST.
Where to watch Oval Invincibles Women Vs London Spirit Women, The Hundred 2024 Eliminator match?
The Oval Invincibles Women Vs London Spirit Women, The Hundred 2024 Eliminator match will be available to live stream on the SonyLiv app and website in India.