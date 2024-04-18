The Oman cricket team, currently leading the points table of Group B smoothly made it to the semi-finals of the 2024 ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup and is set to square off against Hong Kong on April 19, Thursday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). (More Cricket News)
The incredible performance of Oman in the group stage match of the ongoing T20I series is truly exceptional. They have won all four matches they have played so far, defeating Bahrain, Cambodia, UAE, and Kuwait and are now determined to do the same to Hong Kong in the semi-final match. Zeeshan Maqsood, Bilal Khan, and Aqib Ilyas have all been outstanding bowlers, and Ayan Khan and Naseem Khushi's batting has powered Oman to remain undefeated. They are coming off a 46-run victory over Kuwait, with both Zeeshan and Bilal taking an amazing 4 and 3 wickets respectively.
Hong Kong has had a tumultuous journey, with both victories and defeats. Placed second in group A standings, they drubbed Malaysia by 7 wickets to qualify for the semi-finals. Although they started the series well against Qatar, they faced a setback in the second match when Saudi Arabia defeated them by 55 runs. This was followed by another defeat against Nepal by 8 wickets. But Nizakhat Khan's team made a comeback and secured a spot in the semis to face the formidable Oman team.
Oman Vs Hong Kong head-to-head
Oman and Hong Kong have played against each other three times before. Just how well Oman has been performing in this series, they have also been successful in their previous matches against Hong Kong. Out of the three games, Oman have won all of them while Hong Kong have won none.
Live Streaming:
When Oman Vs Hong Kong, 2nd Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup will be played?
The Oman Vs Hong Kong, 2nd Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 19, Friday at 4 PM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat.
Where to watch Oman Vs Hong Kong, 2nd Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.
Where to watch Oman Vs Hong Kong, 2nd Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match online?
The Oman Vs Hong Kong, 2nd Semi-Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).
Squads:
Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Pratik Athavale (wicketkeeper), Aaqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Bilal Khan, Fayaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad
Hong Kong: Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur.