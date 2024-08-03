Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery

Andy Murray is immensely proud of what he achieved after his return from life-altering hip surgery in 2019. (More Tennis News)
Murray, a three-time major champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, retired from tennis after his doubles campaign at the Paris Games came to an end on Thursday.
The 37-year-old and his partner Dan Evans lost to American duo Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in straight sets.
When reviewing his career after the hip surgery in 2019, Murray spoke of his pride in achieving victories against some of the brightest talent that the sport has to offer in the years that followed.
He also looked back fondly on the 46th and final title of his career, which came in Antwerp against great rival and fellow three-time slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka.
"Winning the trophy in Antwerp was great and although the results certainly weren't consistent I did have wins against quite a lot of players who are up at the top of the game – [Carlos] Alcaraz, [Jannik] Sinner, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, [Hubert] Hurkacz," Murray told BBC Sport.
And Murray doubts whether a similar comeback will be seen again.
"To do that with a metal hip, I don't know if that will happen again or not," he added.
"I was the first to try to do it and although it didn't go perfectly I was able to have what many players would consider a pretty successful four or five years."
Though Murray acknowledges the challenges he faced playing with a resurfaced hip, he remains content with how he was able to compete well into his thirties.
"It wasn’t the same as it was before but that's what I’m most proud of – I was able to come back and play at the highest level with a pretty significant physical limitation," he said.