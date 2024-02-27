New Zealand's Neil Wagner Announces Retirement From International Cricket, Won't Play In NZ Vs AUS Tests

New Zealand's fiery fast bowler Neil Wagner announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect and thus brought down curtains on a 12-year cricketing career that saw him play 64 Tests for the Kiwis that also included a World Test Championship. (More Cricket News)
Wagner. 37, will not be a part of the New Zealand squad for the Australian Tests starting from February 29, Thursday at Wellington and will be released before the action turns to Christchurch. South Africa-born Wagner will finish fifth on New Zealand’s list of all-time Test wicket-takers with 260 at an average of 37.
Wagner made his Test debut in 2012 and was a key figure in one of New Zealand’s most successful eras. He moved from South Africa to New Zealand in 2008 and quickly established himself in first-class cricket with Otago province. His strike rate of 52 is bettered only by Richard Hadlee among New Zealand bowlers who have taken more than 100 wickets.
“It’s been an emotional week,” Wagner said. “It’s not easy to step away from something you’ve given so much to and got so much out of, but it’s now time for others to step up and take this team forward.
“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of playing Test cricket for the BLACKCAPS and am proud of everything we’ve been able to achieve as a team. The friendships and bonds built over my career are what I’ll cherish the most and I want to thank everyone who’s played a part in where I am today. My teammates have always meant the world to me and all I’ve ever wanted to do was what was best for the team - I hope that’s the legacy I will leave."
He thanked his wife, Lana and children for their constant support.
"I’d like to thank my wife Lana for her support in helping me be the man I am today and for helping bring our two little girls Olivia and Zahli, and our boy Josh into the world.
“I’m looking forward to one final week in camp and will be doing everything I can to help prepare and support the boys.”
Skipper Tim Southee And Coach Gary Stead Hail Wagner
BlackCaps coach Gary Stead praised Wagner and said his impact was beyond statistics. “Neil’s numbers are phenomenal, but I don’t think we can underestimate his contributions to the team when the chips were down and he found a way to create a wicket.
“His accuracy, execution and tenacity has been instrumental in many of our great Test victories and he will always be remembered for his lion-hearted nature. Neil gave absolutely everything to the BLACKCAPS and we are certainly going to miss his energy and ‘never give in’ attitude.”
Test captain Tim Southee called Wagner as one of the great team men.
“You always knew what you were going to get with Neil and that was 100% commitment to the cause,” he said. "He would do anything for the team and has earned nothing but respect and admiration within the dressing room. Personally, I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Neil on and off the field and am sure our friendship will continue for years to come."
The left-arm pacer will be acknowledged for his contribution during the first New Zealand versus Australia Test match and will also be celebrated at the New Zealand Cricket Awards in Christchurch on March 13.
(With AP inputs)