By confirming an away-series win with one game to spare against the ever-competent New Zealand, Australia have showed just how dominant a team they can be in the T20I format too. The Aussies beat their trans-Tasman rivals by 72 runs in the second encounter to clinch the three match series 2-0. It is now time for the third and final match to be played in Auckland on Sunday, February 25, 2024. (More Cricket News)

Though the outcome of the series has been ascertained, the clash bears significance as it will be the last T20 international fixture for Australia before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begins in June. While Mitchell Marsh's team will eye a 3-0 clean sweep, the Kiwis, led by Mitchell Santner, will aim to end the T20 leg on a high before the Tests begin.