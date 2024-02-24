By confirming an away-series win with one game to spare against the ever-competent New Zealand, Australia have showed just how dominant a team they can be in the T20I format too. The Aussies beat their trans-Tasman rivals by 72 runs in the second encounter to clinch the three match series 2-0. It is now time for the third and final match to be played in Auckland on Sunday, February 25, 2024. (More Cricket News)
Though the outcome of the series has been ascertained, the clash bears significance as it will be the last T20 international fixture for Australia before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begins in June. While Mitchell Marsh's team will eye a 3-0 clean sweep, the Kiwis, led by Mitchell Santner, will aim to end the T20 leg on a high before the Tests begin.
Veteran opener David Warner has been ruled out of the third T20I owing to an adductor injury. Cricket Australia, however, said that the injury will not affect Warner's participation in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in March and the T20 World Cup after that.
"Warner will require a brief recovery period which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Cricket Australia's statement read.
In the BlackCaps camp, wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway has been withdrawn from the squad for the final game due to a thumb injury he sustained in the previous match. Tim Seifert has been named as Conway's replacement.
Conway suffered the injury while keeping and did not bat during New Zealand's chase. He will now head home to Wellington and consult a hand specialist there to determine the extent of the injury.
Squads:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ben Sears.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith.
Live streaming details of the AUS vs NZ, 3rd T20I:
When will the AUS Vs NZ, 3rd T20I match be played?
The AUS vs NZ, 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at Eden Park, Auckland. The match will begin at 5:30 am IST.
Where to watch the AUS vs NZ, 3rd T20I match?
Live streaming of the AUS Vs NZ, 3rd T20I match will be available on Amazon Prime in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.