Cricket

Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Toss Delayed Due To Overnight Heavy Rain

The toss got delayed due to heavy overnight rain. The rain stopped but the pitch is still a little damp

X/CricketNep
File photo of the Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

Due to heavy overnight rain, the toss between Nepal and the Netherlands is delayed. The game is scheduled for Tuesday at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The umpires wanted the pitch to be completely dry and to give the ground crew a little extra time to prepare, so even though the rain stopped, toss and play was postponed.

Now the play is set to start at 11am local time, 9:30 pm IST. The toss will happen shortly. The mopping up still being done in Dallas, we are nearly ready to go.

Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (C), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  2. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  3. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  4. Outlook Talks: Satish Padmanabhan & Nidhi Sinha Discuss Elections’ Impact on Stock Market
  5. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics
  2. Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble
  3. How To Shine In Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Gives Some Inspiration
  4. Randhir Kapoor Calls Himself A ‘Bad Father’ For Not Supporting Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Career: I Am Very Proud Of Them
  5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
Sports News
  1. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Scores: George Mundey, Michael Jones Open For SCO
  2. Netherlands Vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Toss Delayed To Due Wet Outfield
  3. India Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. French Open 2024 Shocker: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Roland Garros QFs - Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
World News
  1. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Wanted To Ban Earlier?
  2. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  3. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  4. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  5. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi Says Formation Of New NDA Govt Certain As BJP Fails To Reach 272 Mark