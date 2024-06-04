Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Toss Delayed Due To Overnight Heavy Rain

Due to heavy overnight rain, the toss between Nepal and the Netherlands is delayed. The game is scheduled for Tuesday at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium. (More Cricket News)
The umpires wanted the pitch to be completely dry and to give the ground crew a little extra time to prepare, so even though the rain stopped, toss and play was postponed.
Now the play is set to start at 11am local time, 9:30 pm IST. The toss will happen shortly. The mopping up still being done in Dallas, we are nearly ready to go.
Squads
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (C), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.