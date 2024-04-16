Malaysia Vs Hong Kong, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

A ticket to the semifinal of the ACC Men's Premiere Cup would be on Malaysia's mind when it takes the field against Hong Kong on Wednesday at the Al Ameerat Stadium in Oman. Watch MAS vs HKG live, here is how.(More Cricket News)
Placed in Group A, Malaysia and Hong Kong have both won just one game out of three and have two points each. However Malaysia's (-0.040) net run rate is far better that of Hong Kong (-1.474). Owing to their superior net run rate, a win will be enough for Malaysia to jump ahead of Qatar and Saudi Arabia and get to the second spot in group A and book the ticket for the semi finals.
However, in the unlikely event of Saudi Arabia managing to topple Nepal in the other Group A match that will take place simultaneously, Malaysia's hopes will be trashed.
In their first match, Malaysia fought hard but went down against a strong Nepal in last over losing the match by 5 wickets. In their next outing, Malaysia defeated Saudi Arabia by 12 runs. However, another close defeat awaited against Qatar in their last match.
Skipper Virandeep Singh has been Malaysia's hero. The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 8 wickets and also played a crucial 72 not out in Malaysia's loss against Nepal.
After winning their opening game against Qatar, Hong Kong's form has dipped. They have been handed two heavy defeats, first from Saudi Arabia by 55 runs and then from Nepal by 8 wickets and 38 balls remaining.
The big losses have damaged their net run rate meaning that even a win would not help them get to the second point spot in the table.
However, they can spoil the party of Malaysia and help Qatar get to the knockouts if they win.
Live Streaming Details
When does the Malaysia Vs Hong Kong match begin?
The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on April 17, 2024.
Where to watch Malaysia Vs Hong Kong on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no telecast on any Indian channels of the same.
Where can one live stream the Malaysia Vs Hong Kong ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
The live streaming of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024 tournament will be accessible on the ACC’s YouTube channel worldwide, barring in Nepal and India.
For cricket fans in Nepal, they can stream it on - Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app, and their YouTube channels.
Squads
Hong Kong: Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur.
Malaysia: Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Nazmus Sakib (wk), Ahmad Faiz, Ahmed Aqeel, Vijay Unni, Rizwan Haider, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Ainool Hafizs, Khizar Hayat, Wan Muhammad Azam, Zubaidi Zulkifle.