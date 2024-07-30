Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024, a T20 tournament organized by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), heads into the final stages of the tourney as IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans take on reigning champs, Lyca Kovai Kings in Qualifier 1. (More Cricket News)
This is the eighth season of the league and has eight teams, including the reigning champions Kovai Kings.
In the Eliminator, Chepauk Super Gillies take on Dindigul Dragons that will be played on July 31, Wednesday.
The Qualifier 1 winner progresses to the final on August 4, Sunday whereas the loser takes on the winner of the Eliminator.
The Qualifier 2 will be played on August 2.
Squads:
: Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja(w), S Radhakrishnan, Balchander Anirudh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), Maan Bafna, Mohamed Ali, S Ganesh, Ramalingam Rohit, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, S Manigandan, M Karthik Saran, Alliraj Karuppusamy, M Mathivannan, V Anovankar, R Ram Kumar, Uday Kumar M
: S Sujay, Jayaraman Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Shahrukh Khan(c), Ram Arvindh, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Divakar, GV Vignesh, P Vidyuth, KM Om Prakash, P Hemcharan, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Manish GR, M Rahil Rehman
Here is the live streaming details of the Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1:
When is Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, Qualifier 1?
The Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be held on July 30, Tuesday at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul Ground at 7:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, Qualifier 1?
The broadcast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 games will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.