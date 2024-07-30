Cricket

Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match

Here is the live streaming details of the Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1

Lyca Kovai Kings, TNPL 2024, Cricket
The Kovai Kings are the reigning champions of the TNPL. Photo: X/LycaKovaiKings
info_icon

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024, a T20 tournament organized by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), heads into the final stages of the tourney as IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans take on reigning champs, Lyca Kovai Kings in Qualifier 1. (More Cricket News)

This is the eighth season of the league and has eight teams, including the reigning champions Kovai Kings.

In the Eliminator, Chepauk Super Gillies take on Dindigul Dragons that will be played on July 31, Wednesday.

The Qualifier 1 winner progresses to the final on August 4, Sunday whereas the loser takes on the winner of the Eliminator.

The Qualifier 2 will be played on August 2.

Squads:

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja(w), S Radhakrishnan, Balchander Anirudh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), Maan Bafna, Mohamed Ali, S Ganesh, Ramalingam Rohit, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, S Manigandan, M Karthik Saran, Alliraj Karuppusamy, M Mathivannan, V Anovankar, R Ram Kumar, Uday Kumar M

Lyca Kovai Kings: S Sujay, Jayaraman Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Shahrukh Khan(c), Ram Arvindh, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Divakar, GV Vignesh, P Vidyuth, KM Om Prakash, P Hemcharan, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Manish GR, M Rahil Rehman

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, March 9, 2024. - File
Ravichandran Ashwin's Cricket Story: MS Dhoni's Lesson To Sreesanth, 'Mankading' Debut, And 'Raman Effect'

BY PTI

Here is the live streaming details of the Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1:

When is Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, Qualifier 1?

The Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be held on July 30, Tuesday at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul Ground at 7:15 PM IST.

Where to watch Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, Qualifier 1?

The broadcast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 games will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  2. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  3. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  4. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  5. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
Football News
  1. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  3. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  5. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Storms Into Round Of 16 With Dominant Win
  3. Rohan Bopanna Announces India Retirement After First Round Exit At Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Superb Iga Swiatek Progresses To The Next Round - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Beats Nadal In 2nd Round - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolhapur Protests: No Residential Structures Demolished In Vishalgad Fort Area, Says Maharashtra Govt
  2. INDIA Bloc To Hold Protest Over Kejriwal's ‘Declining’ Health In Jail On Tuesday
  3. Taj Mahal Or Tejo Mahalaya? Kanwar-Carrying Woman Reaches Monument To Offer 'Gangajal'
  4. NEET UG Counselling 2024 Dates Out! MCC To Begin Round 1 On August 14 | Complete Schedule
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
  2. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
US News
  1. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  2. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
  3. World Tiger Day: Best Tiger Characters Of All Time
  4. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
  5. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
World News
  1. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  2. Gen-Z In Nigeria To March To 'End Bad Governance' | All About The August 1 Protest
  3. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
  4. World Tiger Day: Best Tiger Characters Of All Time
  5. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Manika Batra Wins 1st Set Against Prithika Pavade; Carlos Alcaraz Beats Tallon Griekspoor In Straight Sets
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics