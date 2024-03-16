The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is right around the corner and the cricket fraternity just cannot wait for the start. However, as per reports in media, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the option of shifting the second leg of the tournament to to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (More Cricket news)
The IPL 2024 will kickstart from March 22 in Bengaluru that sees Chennai Super Kings take on hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the BCCI did not reveal the whole schedule for the tournament. Despite IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal assuring that the T20 tournament will be scheduled in India, some BCCI officials are contemplating of shifting the second leg to UAE.
As per a report in The Times Of India, few BCCI officials want the second leg of the IPL 2024 to be shifted to UAE as it will clash with the Lok Sabha elections.
"The Election Commission of India will announce the election schedule on Saturday at 3 pm. After that, the BCCI will decide whether IPL matches should be moved to Dubai. Currently, a few top BCCI officials are in Dubai to explore the possibility of organising the second half of the IPL in Dubai," sources told Times of India.
On Saturday, March 16, the Chief Election Commissioner announced the Lok Sabha 2024 dates. According to the ECI, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, beginning April 19 and ending on June 1, with the counting of votes on June 4.
This is not the first time that the IPL is moved abroad. In 2009, the entire tournament was held in South Africa whereas in 2014, the initial 20 games were held in the UAE due to the general elections in the respective years. 2019 was the first year where the IPL did not go abroad and was played out in India.
The BCCI has announced the schedule for the first 21 games that will be held from March 22 and April 7.